Falcons' Josh Andrews: Practicing Wednesday
Andrews (hand) has been designated to return from injured reserve and is practicing Wednesday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports. Andrews had been battling Jalen Mayfield for the starting left guard spot before breaking his hand. The 30-year-old Andrews has a three-week window to be added to the active roster. If he isn't, then he will spend the remainder of the season on IR. It's unclear if the rookie Mayfield has done enough to hold onto this starting spot when Andrews is healthy.www.cbssports.com
