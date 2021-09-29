CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcons' Josh Andrews: Practicing Wednesday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Andrews (hand) has been designated to return from injured reserve and is practicing Wednesday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports. Andrews had been battling Jalen Mayfield for the starting left guard spot before breaking his hand. The 30-year-old Andrews has a three-week window to be added to the active roster. If he isn't, then he will spend the remainder of the season on IR. It's unclear if the rookie Mayfield has done enough to hold onto this starting spot when Andrews is healthy.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Lombardi: Indications Falcons QB Matt Ryan is 'declining'

The Atlanta Falcons got their first win of the season on Sunday against the Giants. However, the offense was only able to put up 17-points, winning it on a Younghoe Koo field goal. The Falcons decided to look past a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft, and instead taking TE...
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Six potential trade destinations for Matt Ryan

The trend continues of the Atlanta Falcons finding a way to lose despite Matt Ryan doing everything he can to win, it is ridiculous. No quarterback in NFL history has had the kind of bad luck that Ryan has had over the course of a career, especially during the past five seasons he has played. All he does is stay healthy, make plays, and get disrespected by Falcons fans and NFL fans in general.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: What in the world is Arthur Smith doing?

This was a bad loss for Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons, they simply blew it even though they had numerous chances to seal it, no way around it. Not only that but Atlanta’s head coach has continued to show that he is simply not ready to lead an NFL team quite yet. It is little decisions that have costed this team in the early days of a new regime.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Russell Gage: Not spotted at Friday's practice

Gage (ankle) wasn't seen during the early portions of Friday's practice, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Gage was unable to practice Wednesday and Thursday due to the ankle injury, and it appears he's headed for another absence Friday. The 25-year-old's availability for Sunday's matchup with the Giants remains a significant question mark.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mayfield
The Falcoholic

This may be the last week the Falcons play without Josh Andrews and Kendall Sheffield

Atlanta’s going to roll into this weekend set to start T.J. Green at cornerback owing to A.J. Terrell’s concussion, as well as Jalen Mayfield at left guard for the third straight week. At the very least, they could use more depth and competition at those two positions, and reinforcements may soon be on the way.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#American Football
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Josh Andrews is eligible to return from IR, should he start over Jalen Mayfield when he returns?

The Falcons left guard saga has been frustrating. Terry Fontenot most likely re-signed Matt Gono to compete at both left guard and tackle positions. However, before the season, Talkin’ Birdy’s Matt Karoly revealed that Gono had a significant neck injury that would sideline him for the foreseeable future. All eyes then turned to Josh Andrews and Jalen Mayfield.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Falcons Designate CB Kendall Sheffield & G Josh Andrews To Return From IR

The Atlanta Falcons have designated CB Kendall Sheffield and G Josh Andrews to return from their injured reserve to practice, according to Scott Bair. This opens a 21-day window for both players to be officially activated from the injured list and can practice with the team in the meantime. Sheffield,...
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons should sign these five free agents after week four

The Atlanta Falcons lost a heartbreaking game 34-30 failing to beat a Washington team that was on the ropes more than once in Atlanta. Taylor Heinicke made the throws to win this game while Atlanta sat playing not to lose something that never works for this franchise. Impactful free agents...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Falcons' Mike Pennel: Promoted from practice squad

Pennel was promoted to the Falcons' active roster from the practice squad Tuesday, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports. Pennell signed with Atlanta's practice squad in mid-September and will now join the active roster ahead of Week 5. The 30-year-old spent the past two seasons in Kansas City and totaled 29 tackles (23 solo) in 14 games in 2021.
NFL
CBS Seattle

SportsLine Week 5 AFC East Picks: Jets ‘Have A Great Chance’ Against Falcons, Says Larry Hartstein

(CBS New York) — The AFC East has exactly one winning team so far. The Buffalo Bills have rattled off three impressive wins and are playing some of the best football of any team in the NFL. Given preseason expectations, that’s hardly surprising. What is surprising is their two-game lead on the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets all sit at 1-3. The Dolphins continue to struggle with Tua Tagovailoa on the mend. The Patriots are seeing progress from their young quarterback, even if it isn’t consistently showing up in the win column. And the Jets just...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy