Vermillion County, IN

Man arrested in Vermillion County for drunk driving

MyWabashValley.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man was arrested for drunk driving Sunday in Vermillion County, Ind., after losing control of his car and driving off of the road. According to a police report, Vermillion County 911 dispatch received a call about a traffic accident Sunday morning in front of a residence on US Highway 136. Upon arrival, deputies with the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office found a man showing signs of impairment who had lost control of his vehicle, drove into a ditch and crashed into a fence post.

