Basalt, CO

Sopris Meadows plan proceeds on mixed vote

soprissun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a 5-2 vote taken after testy exchanges Tuesday night, the Basalt Town Council gave approval to a sketch plan by Possumco LLC for the Sopris Meadows Subdivision Parcel 5, the last undeveloped residential parcel in Willits. Possumco’s chief, Michael Lipkin, developed Willits Town Center and wants to build 111 free-market condominiums and 44 rental units that would provide affordable housing on the 12-acre section between Willits Lane and East Valley Road.

