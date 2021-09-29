CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crickets on the menu... count me in

By Lynda Pinto-Torres, Columnist, Correspondent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrigger warning, dear readers. Some of you might find this subject a bit hard to swallow. Most days you won’t find pieces of four-legged animals on my dinner plate—particularly those animals that have been bred and nurtured as food for human consumption. What you will mostly find are salad greens, nuts, legumes, grains, a variety of vegetables, and lots of fruit. My husband Paco and I also eat eggs, seafood occasionally, chicken almost never, venison when our hunter friend gives it to us in the fall, and turkey at Thanksgiving. Recently we cut out all dairy products. (See “The case against dairy,” Altavista Journal, May 26, 2021)

