Jackson, WY

‘Nightmare’ elk hunt turns heads on the levee

 7 days ago

JACKSON — If Bob Geringer had another shot, he says he wouldn’t have pulled the trigger. The 79-year-old Salol, Minnesota, man had been in Jackson Hole for several days while out on his first-ever elk hunt. Checking out a new-to-him area alongside the scenic Snake River on Sunday morning, Geringer and two pals finally found what they were looking for: a group of elk, bunched up on a mid-river island. Treading along Emily’s Pond Levee, they got to within shooting range, squeezed off about seven shots and watched three cow elk and a calf fall — which was legal, because the non-resident hunters had several licenses each.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Levee#Hunting Party#Grand Teton National Park#Minnesotans#Ford#The News Guide
