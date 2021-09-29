Bertha Ann Carlone, age 79, born in New Britain, CT passed away peacefully at the Southington Care Center on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Bertha was born May 15, 1942 in New Britain, to John Henry Staminski and Emilia Szyszka of New Britain. She grew up attending New Britain Schools and graduated from New Britain High School in 1960. Bertha later attended E.C Goodwin Regional Vocational-Technical School where she graduated from the Licensed Practical Nurse Program in 1970. After graduating, Bertha began working at New Britain General Hospital where she was employed for 35 years. Bertha enjoyed her time serving in the ICU, CCU, N-2, and Emergency Room and in addition to caring for the patients, Bertha cherished the fact that she made several lifelong friends from her time at NBGH with whom she enjoyed spending time with out of work by going shopping at the mall, going to the beach, or going out to dinner.