Sage Plum Creek, a new 185-unit community for active seniors age 55 and older, is under construction at 1075 Vaughn in Kyle. The community is expected to open early 2022 with the first move-ins set to begin in March and a number of units already preleased. The 185 units will vary from 615 square feet to 1,285 with eight different floor plans. The community will be for those who are 55 and older and still fully independent. However, there will be community events and activities such as fitness classes, pot lucks, movie nights and more. 737-250-8735. https://sparrowliving.com/sage/plum-creek/

KYLE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO