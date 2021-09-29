3 Treated For Smoke Inhalation Following Lauderhill Fire

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a body found in a wooded area in Broward County Wednesday morning.
Authorities said they got a call at around 8 a.m. about a body that was found in the area adjacent to the exit ramp to Sample Road(SR-834) from northbound Interstate 95.
FHP said the body appears to be that of a white male, but did not provide additional details.
Police did not say if the death was suspicious.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An elementary school was placed on a temporary code yellow after a student brought a gun to school.
Fort Lauderdale police said they were notified just after 8 a.m. that a 10-year-old boy had brought a handgun to Walker Elementary, at 1001 NW 4th Street.
When officers arrived, the boy was being detained. He had brought the unloaded gun to the school in his backpack.
Parents who found out about the incident were upset. Monique Higgins went to the school to pick up her seven-year-old because she was very concerned about what had happened.
“I feel like the parents should...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A southwest Miami-Dade accused of posing as a police officer is facing charges.
The investigation began when Miami-Dade police received reports of a car trying to pull over drivers in the area of SW 120th Street and SW 122nd Avenue.
Using the car’s license plate, police went to the owner’s home and Jesus Montesino, 57, answered the door. He reportedly told them he was a retired Miami police officer with 19 years of service.
Montesino couldn’t provide any credentials to back up his claim but did hand the officers a Miami Police Department supporter badge in a badge wallet, according...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has announced a second arrest in the El Mula banquet hall shooting over the Memorial Day weekend.
Warneric Buckner, 20, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder.
Police had already arrested 22-year-old Davonte Barnes, who faces three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.
Miami-Dade police said Barnes confessed to meeting with the suspects before the shooting and being a look out while it took place outside the El Mula Banquet Hall at 7630 NW 186 Street.
Rodney Thomas, the father of Ka’Dedra Thomas, whose 26-year-old daughter...
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The law firm working with the family of Miya Marcano released video on Wednesday showing an encounter with Armando Caballero, the man who investigators believe is responsible for the 19-year-old South Florida woman’s death in Orlando.
In addition, the Orange County medical examiner released its report on Tuesday. While it doesn’t say how Marcano died, the family attorney revealed her mouth, wrists and ankles were taped when her body was found.
The cellphone video, shot by one Marcano’s relatives, was released by the Washington Law Firm which shows her family members interacting with Caballero and the Orange County Sheriff...
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – It’s pretty incredible to watch home surveillance video capture crooks in a pricey BMW pull up to a Hollywood home at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
In seconds, they’re out the door with a jack, looking to steal a catalytic converter.
Someone inside the home noticed as the car was being lifted.
“My husband saw them through the camera, go to the window and (he) hit the window and they run away,” said the homeowner, who did not want to be identified.
The video shows the thieves tossing the tools back in the car and battling each other to get into the back...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s been a second arrest in the mass shooting at the El Mula banquet hall in northwest Miami-Dade over the Memorial Day weekend.
Warneric Buckner, 20, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted first degree murder.
Desmond Owens, 26, Clayton Dillard III, 26, and Shaniqua Peterson, 32, were killed and nearly two dozen others were hurt in the May 30th shooting which happened outside the hall at 7630 NW 186 Street where a crowd had gathered for a rap show.
Miami-Dade said the shooting was a coordinated attack that involved two vehicles and at least...
BAL HARBOUR (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police confirmed on Tuesday a clandestine laboratory discovered inside an empty apartment at the Majestic Towers Condo in Bal Harbour was indeed a meth lab.
On Monday afternoon, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to reports of a suspected meth lab inside the 15th floor unit of a recently evicted tenant.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews on scene of the Majestic Towers Condo located at 9601 Collins Avenue in Bal Harbour on Oct. 4, 2021. (CBS4)
Located just about a block south of the Bal Harbour shops, approximately 28 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units including the hazardous...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing indecent exposure charges after Miami-Dade police say he exposed himself to two women on Kendal Drive.
Police identified the man as Rommy Ray, 43, of SW Miami.
Authorities said the incident happened on October 1st at approximately 1 p.m. in the area of 97th Avenue and SW 88th Street.
Investigators said two women were traveling westbound on Kendall Drive when they observed Ray’s white Ford pick-up truck driving alongside their vehicle.
The victims told police Ray began catcalling them and that he then raised his pelvis, exposed himself, and pleasured himself while looking at the victims.
The victims video recorded the incident and detectives were later able to identify and locate Ray.
Ray faces one count of indecent exposure.
Investigators are urging anyone who may have been victimized by this inindividual to call the Kendall District at (305) 270-3879.
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Sunrise man was fatally shot while riding his dirt bike in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.
Domonic Fleming, 28, was riding with a large group on motorcycles and ATVs on Sunday when he was shot in the 1200 block of NW 23rd Avenue.
“They were riding around in the city when the shooting occurred,” said Detective Ali Adamson.
Fleming, who was shot multiple times, died before paramedics could get him to a hospital. Police say they don’t know if Fleming was targeted or shot at random.
Investigators have asked for help in solving this case.
“We are pleading with the public to please provide us with any video of the incident before, during, or shortly thereafter so that we can try and put the pieces together,” said Adamson.
Anyone who has video of the shooting or who may have viewed video of it is urged to upload it HERE.
Anyone with information that could help the police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person has been killed in a Sunday evening shooting in Fort Lauderdale.
The scene is at NW 12 Court and NW 23 Avenue.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue pronounced an adult male dead at the scene.
No other details have been released by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.
If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
ST. PETERSBURG (CBSMiami) — A homeless Florida woman was rushed to the hospital on Monday morning when she fell into a canal and was attacked by an alligator.
According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue officials, the woman was resting along a seawall around 6:00 a.m. when she apparently fell into the water.
The seawall where woman was sitting when she fell into canal and was attacked by an alligator in St. Petersburg on Oct. 4, 2021.(Source: WTSP)
Someone heard her cries for help and called 911.
The woman, who is in her 50s, was taken to a hospital with severe injuries to her arms,...
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Dania Beach neighborhood was on edge Monday morning due to a large Broward sheriff’s investigation which involved a SWAT team.
It began Sunday night in the area of SW 13th Street and SW 2nd Avenue, just off Sheridan Street and US 1.
Residents who live in the area said they heard a loud explosion early Monday morning.
“Around three in the morning I was just hanging out in my house, cleaning up some stuff and I heard a big explosion,” said Kenneth Cordero.
“I was driving home, just relaxing, and out of nowhere just a big...
PINECREST (CBSMiami) – A person has been rushed to the hospital Monday night following a shooting at a Pinecrest McDonald’s.
Pinecrest PD said an altercation led to gunfire at the restaurant in the 12600 block of South Dixie Highway.
The person who was struck was taken to Jackson South Medical Center’s trauma center. The victim’s condition is unknown.
About a block and a half north, there was a second crime scene.
Pinecrest PD said at least two people took off in a truck, which crashed into a small retaining wall. They are now in custody, considered persons of interest
Police also questioned a couple of McDonald’s employees.
Despite the violent night, police assured Pinecrest remains safe.
BAL HARBOUR (CBSMiami) – On Monday afternoon, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to reports of a suspected meth lab at the Majestic Towers Condo in Bal Harbour.
It all started with a recently evicted tenant on the 15th floor. When management came to inspect the unit and prepare it for a new tenant, they discovered potentially hazardous materials.
Located just about a block south of the Bal Harbour shops, approximately 28 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units including the hazardous materials team showed up at the 22-story building on Collins Avenue and 96 Street.
“Extraordinary response,” said Dr. Alfred Brandon, who...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting outside of a Boost Mobile store in Miami.
It happened Friday night at NW 12 Avenue and 5 Street.
Officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound outside the store.
Fire rescue transported him to the hospital.
Surveillance video obtained by CBS4 showed the clerk turn off the lights at the shop and leave, locking the door behind him.
Just moments later, shots ring out.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Sunrise man was fatally shot while riding his motorcycle in Fort Lauderdale.
Police said Domonic Fleming, 28, was riding with a large group on motorcycles and ATVs Sunday afternoon when he was shot in the 1200 block of NW 23rd Avenue.
Fleming was pronounced deceased on the scene by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Authorities are still waiting for an official identification on remains found Saturday in a wooded area near the apartment building where missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano lived in Orlando.
Marcano went missing late last month.
Authorities believe a maintenance worker at the apartment complex is responsible for her death. That worker was found dead of an apparent suicide the evening she was reported missing.
Police say they think he used a maintenance-issued key fob to enter Marcano’s apartment without her permission.
Monday morning, the apartment complex where she lived at sent an email to all residents, telling them a technician from their...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Orange County Sheriff John Mina held a press conference on Saturday afternoon to say they have found a body believed to be that of missing Pembroke Pines teen Miya Marcano.
Mina said the body was found in a wooded area in the area of Tymber Skan on the Lake Condominiums Saturday morning.
“Everyone wanted this outcome to be different,” Mina said.
Mina also said they had notified her parents, adding “our hearts are broken.”
Her purse and ID were also found.
“We sent search teams out first thing this morning, that’s when they found what we believe to be Miya,” said Mina.
Watch...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s estimated 129 billion single-use face masks are used every month around the world, and millions of plastic ones are ending up in the trash.
Royal Cornwall Hospital in England was using about 300 a day before the pandemic, mostly in operating rooms.
“And then COVID struck and that increased to 10,000 a day,” said Roz Davies with Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust.
To deal with the mountain of waste, they started using a machine to melt the masks. Workers say they remove the ear straps and wire that sits over your nose before melting the masks in the machine...
Comments / 1