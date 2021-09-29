CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Police Searching For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Injured 5-Year-Old

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vyMJ_0cBzmeXX00

UPDATE: Arlington Hit-And-Run Suspect Turns Himself In After Seeing News Coverage About Incident

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a hit-and-run driver who left an injured 5-year-old.

It happened at around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, September 23 in the 8400 block of River Bluffs Drive. Witnesses told officers the driver of a red pickup struck the boy, who was riding a scooter near his driveway. The driver then left the scene as neighbors tried to speak with him. The driver did not call 911 to report the incident and did not attempt to help the boy.

The child was taken to the hospital, but is expected to recover.

The suspect vehicle is described as a red, newer model Dodge or Toyota pickup with dark rims, tinted windows, and a dent on the driver’s side.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid to late 30s, approximately 5’7″, 200 lbs, with short black hair and a goatee. Witnesses said he was wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts at the time.

If you have any information about this case, please call Officer David Szatkowski at (817) 459-5786. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477 (TIPS).

