Fall City, WA

Fall City Fire Department to host vaccine clinic

By Record Staff
valleyrecord.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fall City Fire Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday, Oct. 3, at its department building located at 4301 334th place SE. The clinic is a collaboration between the fire department and Discovery Health MD. The clinic will provide first, second and booster third shots for those who qualify. The clinic will also offer all three of the available vaccines. It will run from noon to 4 p.m. and does not require an appointment. Anyone 12 or older can get a vaccine.

www.valleyrecord.com

