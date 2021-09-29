CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

“He was being told to commit sacrifices”, Man killed three people, dismembered them and burned them in dumpster

 7 days ago
According to the police officials, the 41-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday. Police say he was arrested for his alleged role in killing three people whose bodies were found in a dumpster that had been set on fire. The man was taken into custody on a charge of capital murder of multiple victims. He allegedly admitted his involvement in the death of the three individuals.

The Davenport Journal is Davenport's leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

