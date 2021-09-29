CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB MVP rankings: Top 10 for each league with Ohtani taking AL honor; Harper, Soto, Tatis battle in NL

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2021 Major League Baseball regular season in its waning days, it’s time for our final installment in MVP watch. And with that, there is a shift in what we’re going to be doing. For the past five weeks or so, I’ve been estimating how the race was shaping up, using my years of experience in closely watching BBWAA voting behavior to provide a snapshot of how the contenders would likely be slotted.

CBS Sports

MLB MVP watch: Who holds edge in Bryce Harper vs. Fernando Tatis Jr. battle?

We are now less than two weeks away from 2021 playoff baseball. There's still plenty of jockeying to be done in the standings and we track that on a daily basis here. We've also been running a weekly MVP watch to check in on the race for baseball's most-coveted individual hardware.
MLB
CBS Sports

2021 MLB awards picks: Juan Soto edges Bryce Harper for NL MVP; unanimous selections for AL MVP, Cy Young

The 2021 MLB regular season is in the books and the playoffs begin Tuesday, with the AL Wild Card Game in Fenway Park. The NL Wild Card Game will follow Wednesday, then the League Division Series round kicks off Thursday. Here's the full postseason schedule. MLB's major awards are regular season awards, and, as such, ballots are due before the postseason begins.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Angels star Shohei Ohtani puts final touches on AL MVP resume with latest historic feat

Even with the 2021 MLB regular season now mere days away from coming to a close, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is still bolstering his 2021 American League MVP resume. Coming into the Angels’ road game against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Ohtani sat at 24 stolen bases on the season, which was already a career-high for him by a considerable amount. The two-way talent recorded the 25th and 26th stolen bases of his season during the contest.
MLB
Derrick

Soto takes over NL batting lead, Nationals beat Marlins 7-5

MIAMI (AP) — Juan Soto took over the NL batting lead, getting three hits and three RBIs to help the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 7-5 Wednesday night. Soto singled, doubled and hit his 27th homer, raising his average to .321 and passing former teammate Trea Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who began the night at .318. Soto walked twice and with 130 tied Bryce Harper’s team season record, set in 2018.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Mvp#Basketball#Harper Soto#Major League Baseball#Bbwaa
FanSided

Bryce Harper ranks top-5 in this single-season Phillies stat

Bryce Harper is putting up one of the best seasons in Phillies history. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is not just having a Most Valuable Player Award-caliber season, but also one of the best single seasons in franchise history. Harper is among the Top 5 — behind two Hall of...
MLB
fox40jackson.com

Bryce Harper is the NL MVP after ‘unbelievable’ turnaround, Baseball Hall of Famer says

Bryce Harper’s contract is finally paying out for the Philadelphia Phillies in his third season with the team. Harper is leading the charge in Philadelphia’s late-season push to the postseason. He’s having one of his best seasons since winning the National League MVP with the Washington Nationals in 2015 and is on the verge of winning the award for the second time.
MLB
Washington Post

The one way two-way star Shohei Ohtani is clearly the American League MVP

Perhaps the most fascinating story in baseball revolves around Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way phenomenon making his mark as both a hitter and a pitcher this season. Ohtani has been performing so well as both a hitter and pitcher that not even Babe Ruth makes for a fair comparable. And no matter how you define what it means to be the league’s most valuable player, Ohtani’s production and the return on investment he’s provided the Angels overwhelmingly makes him the only logical choice for the award.
MLB
NBC Philadelphia

Bryce Harper is Clear NL MVP Race Favorite Over Fernando Tatis Jr.

"Bryce Harper is clear NL MVP race favorite over Fernando Tatis Jr." originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The past few days have been hard to ignore in the National League MVP race, where Bryce Harper has moved solidly into the lead. Harper on Tuesday had another multi-hit game, doubling,...
MLB
nbcsportsedge.com

Soto's MVP Surge

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Our power-hitting heroes lost their accelerating pace over the last week. They...
BASEBALL
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Juan Soto Is Making A Case For NL MVP

Don’t look now, but Juan Soto is cementing his place as NL MVP. In another disappointing Nationals season, the only thing that matters is that the young core continues to develop and Juan Soto receives the damn respect he deserves. Sadly, the media continues to punish those whose team isn’t in the playoff picture.
MLB
playnj.com

Bryce Harper NL MVP Odds Movement Heating Up At NJ Online Sportsbooks

The strides are lengthening, opponents are fading and the finish line is in sight. New Jersey online sports bettors become more optimistic that Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, who has been in sprint mode since the All-Star break, will cross the finish line first in the National League MVP voting. Harper,...
MLB
ndsuspectrum.com

MLB MVP race

As the season winds down, a few clear MVP candidates have emerged in each league. With the regular season winding down in Major League Baseball, the talks of who will take the MVP crown have already begun with some clear front runners. We can’t talk about the MVP award without...
MLB
NBC Sports

Soto's NL MVP odds take incredible leap with recent tear

As of 9:38 Friday morning, Juan Soto’s odds to win the National League MVP improved to +450 on PointsBet Sportsbook, a 1,550-point jump over the last 48 hours, aided by the insane tear the Nationals slugger has been on. With a little more than a week left in the regular season, Soto's odds to take home the award trail only former National Bryce Harper (-250) and the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. (+325). A week ago, Soto's odds were +4000.
MLB
FanSided

Philadelphia Phillies legend says Bryce Harper is the NL MVP

Former Philadelphia Phillies MVP Mike Schmidt says Bryce Harper is the NL MVP. Philadelphia Phillies legend Mike Schmidt says that current Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is the NL MVP this season. It takes one to know one. Schmidt is a three-time MVP, 12-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove, six-time Silver Slugger,...
MLB

