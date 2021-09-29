MLB MVP rankings: Top 10 for each league with Ohtani taking AL honor; Harper, Soto, Tatis battle in NL

Perhaps the most fascinating story in baseball revolves around Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way phenomenon making his mark as both a hitter and a pitcher this season. Ohtani has been performing so well as both a hitter and pitcher that not even Babe Ruth makes for a fair comparable. And no matter how you define what it means to be the league’s most valuable player, Ohtani’s production and the return on investment he’s provided the Angels overwhelmingly makes him the only logical choice for the award.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO