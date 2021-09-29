6-year-old girl who died after falling from theme park ride ‘wasn’t strapped in properly’

An 8-year-old girl, who was concerned about her mother’s safety and wellbeing, tried to stop her from driving away in a drunken state. But the little girl wound up being dragged behind the car by her mother and came out of the incident with injuries. On September 16, 2021, the 44-year-old mother was drunk and wanted to leave her mother’s house. However, her 8-year-old daughter was worried and did not want her mom to drive whilst being drunk.

