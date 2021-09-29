CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

6-year-old girl who died after falling from theme park ride ‘wasn’t strapped in properly’

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to the police officials, the 6-year-old girl who died on a ride at an amusement park earlier this month was not strapped into the ride correctly, a report into the incident has revealed. The report concludes that the ride’s operators did not properly prepare the ride before allowing passengers to board. The seat belts had apparently been buckled during a previous ride when the seat was empty and were not unbuckled after that ride returned to the station.

davenportjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Family spokesperson says 'their world is shattered' after 6-year-old dies at amusement park

NEW YORK — A friend of the family of a 6-year-old girl who died tragically at a Colorado amusement park is speaking out. "This is a parent's worst nightmare and something you don't wish on your worst enemy," Bementayehu Mekonnen, a spokesperson for the Estifanos family, told Good Morning America Friday. "Their world shattered. One moment they are in denial. The next minute they are trying to plead with God to bring her back. They are bargaining with him. They are angry."
ACCIDENTS
ABC7 Los Angeles

Girl never strapped into seat before dying on amusement park ride: Report

The 6-year-old girl who died on a ride at a Colorado amusement park earlier this month was never strapped into her seat -- and two operators failed to notice even after a monitor alerted them to a seatbelt safety issue -- before the ride plunged 110 feet, according to a state investigation.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Associated Press

Man dies after falling, being swept over waterfall

COUGAR, Wash. (AP) — A Vancouver, Washington man died after he was swept over the Lower Lewis River Falls in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest northeast of the city, authorities said. The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office identified the man Thursday as Benjamin K. Jones, 25, The Columbian reported. The sheriff’s...
VANCOUVER, WA
International Business Times

13-Foot-Long Crocodile Bites Elderly Man During Reptile-Infested River Cruise, Victim Hospitalized

A 60-year-old man was viciously bitten by a 13-foot-long crocodile while he was on an adventure cruise in the Northern Territory (NT) in Australia. The incident took place Monday when the man was on the tourist cruise along the Adelaide River, local media reported. Paramedics responded to the area after St John Ambulance service received a call about the elderly man sustaining injuries to his arm and hand.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Report: Girl wasn't buckled in before fatal theme park fall

A 6-year-old Colorado girl who died in a fall from a theme park ride this month wasn't wearing the seat belts, and operators of the vertical drop ride didn't properly check the restraints before allowing it to begin, according to a report from state investigators. Wongel Estifanos fell 100 feet (30 meters) to her death from the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Sept. 5, according to the report released Friday from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. Investigators found the child was sitting on the two seat belts instead of wearing them across...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theme Park#Amusement Park#Adventure Park#Strapped#Seatbelts#Accident#The Haunted Mine Drop
Chattanooga Daily News

8-year-old girl trying to stop her mother from diving drunk gets dragged by her car for about 300 feet

An 8-year-old girl, who was concerned about her mother’s safety and wellbeing, tried to stop her from driving away in a drunken state. But the little girl wound up being dragged behind the car by her mother and came out of the incident with injuries. On September 16, 2021, the 44-year-old mother was drunk and wanted to leave her mother’s house. However, her 8-year-old daughter was worried and did not want her mom to drive whilst being drunk.
KIDS
The Independent

Ride operators didn’t properly check that girl, 6, was buckled in before she fell to her death

An investigation into the death of a 6-year-old Colorado girl who fell from a theme park ride has found operators failed to check that she was wearing a restraint. Wongel Estifanos fell 100 feet (30 meters) to her death from the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park over Labour Day weekend on 5 September.Investigators from the Colorado Department of Labour and Employment found the child was sitting on the two seat belts instead of wearing them across her lap, and two newly hired operators failed to notice during a routine check. Investigators also discovered that an alarm...
ACCIDENTS
fox5ny.com

6-year-old died after theme park workers failed to buckle her in, report finds

NEW YORK - A new report revealed the apparent cause of a tragic accident at a Colorado theme park earlier this month. A young girl died after falling from a ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park during Labor Day weekend. After an investigation into the incident, state officials have determined that she had not been properly secured into the ride.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
Sand Hills Express

6-year-old killed on amusement park ride after “multiple operator errors”

A six-year-old died on an amusement park ride in Colorado earlier this month as a result of “multiple operator errors,” according to an investigation by the state Department of Labor and Employment’s Division of Oil and Public Safety released Friday. The ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park will remain closed until it is re-permitted following Wongel Estifanos‘s death, officials said.
ACCIDENTS
WKRC

New findings revealed in amusement park ride death of 6-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WKRC/KMGH/CNN Newsource) - New findings have been released after a six-year-old girl died when she fell off an amusement park ride. The incident happened just west of Denver, Colorado on September 5. The report shows negligence led to the death of six-year-old Wongel Estifanos. She fell to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
southarkansassun.com

Missing 1-Year-Old Girl Left in a Cave To Be Sacrificed to a Ghost, Found Alive 3 Days After

After spending three days in a cave, where her abductor left her to be sacrificed to a ghost, a one-year-old child was discovered alive. In a recently published article in Naija News, Pornsiri Wongsilarung, the girl, was playing in front of their house in Chiang Mai, Thailand. When the young girl known as Gina was kidnapped, her mother, Malee Pasee, was making dinner in the kitchen and her father, Suriya Wongsilaruang, was taking out the garbage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
12K+
Followers
776
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

 https://davenportjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy