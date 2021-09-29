6-year-old girl who died after falling from theme park ride ‘wasn’t strapped in properly’
According to the police officials, the 6-year-old girl who died on a ride at an amusement park earlier this month was not strapped into the ride correctly, a report into the incident has revealed. The report concludes that the ride’s operators did not properly prepare the ride before allowing passengers to board. The seat belts had apparently been buckled during a previous ride when the seat was empty and were not unbuckled after that ride returned to the station.davenportjournal.com
