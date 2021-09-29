CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Filene Research Focused on CUs & Data Analytics

By Michael Ogden
Credit Union Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilene Research Institute launched what could be a first for the credit union industry – a study on credit unions’ data analytics practices. What is being billed as the “Data Analytics Readiness Assessment,” the Madison, Wis.-based think tank announced on Tuesday a system-wide effort to survey credit unions and study data analytics practices to help measure the readiness and maturity of the industry’s business intelligence capabilities.

