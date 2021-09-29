CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat’s Herro: ‘Some people are sleeping on me. I am going to wake a lot of people up’

By Barry Jackson
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeat guard Tyler Herro begins his third NBA season with a new body, a new baby, a new documentary series and a new outlook on life. And he made this clear during a chat with the Miami Herald this week: “I’m ready for a bounce-back year. No question I feel like I had a lot of expectations coming into last season and some people are sleeping on me again. In that way, I am going to wake a lot of people up again like I did in the bubble in my first year.”

