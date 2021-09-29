CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady: Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB jokes father 'should know better' regarding giving media quotes

By Riley Gates
247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to hit the road this weekend to face the New England Patriots in the first time Brady has faced his former team since leaving after 20 seasons. Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., was in the headlines this week, saying his son was “more than happy” to have left the Patriots. That comment did not sit well with the future Hall of Fame quarterback, who took a jab at his father over those comments on the Let’s Go! podcast that he co-hosts.

247Sports

247Sports

