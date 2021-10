NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Only one state judge has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, and now she’s barred from entering her courthouse, according to a report. Judge Jenny Rivera, one of seven judges on the Court of Appeals, has been blocked from entering any courts since the Unified Court System’s vaccine mandate took effect Sept. 27, the New York Post reported.

