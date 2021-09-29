US, Qatar Sanction 7 People for Supporting Hezbollah

The United States on Wednesday criticized its ally Saudi Arabia for upholding a 20-year jail sentence on an aid worker who was accused of tweeting against the government. "We are disappointed" by the confirmation of the sentence on Abdulrahman al-Sadhan "for peacefully exercising his right to freedom of expression," State Department spokesman Ned Price said. "We have closely monitored his case and are concerned by allegations that Mr. al-Sadhan was subjected to mistreatment, that he has been unable to communicate with family members and that his fair trial guarantees were not respected," he said in a statement. An employee of the Red Crescent, Sadhan was taken away from his office in Riyadh in March 2018 over an anonymous Twitter account with criticism of the ultra-conservative kingdom's rulers, according to his family.

