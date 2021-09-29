US, Qatar Sanction 7 People for Supporting Hezbollah
By VOA News
Voice of America
8 days ago
The U.S. and Qatar together sanctioned seven individuals for supporting a financial network of the Islamist political party and militant group Hezbollah in the Arabian Peninsula. The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement Wednesday that Qatari nationals Ali Reda Hassan al-Banai, Ali Reda al-Qassabi Lari and Abd al-Muayyid al-Banaiare...
A row between Iran and South Korea is intensifying, with Tehran threatening legal action unless Seoul releases more than $7 billion in funds for oil shipments frozen because of US sanctions. The Islamic republic was South Korea's third-largest Middle Eastern trade partner before the US unilaterally withdrew from a 2015...
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shifting his focus to security talks with Mexico after working to soothe relations with ally France. After a stop Thursday in the U.S. state of California, Blinken is joining U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland in Mexico City for what the State Department is calling a high-level dialogue on security issues.
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez has invited the top United Nations nuclear watchdog for a briefing on Iran’s nuclear program that puts the top Senate Democrat on a collision course with President Joe Biden’s plan to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
Russia should see as many as 300 diplomats expelled from the United States if they do not ease restrictions on U.S. Embassy operations in Moscow, a bipartisan Senate bloc has advised President Joe Biden.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that he had spoken with his Russian counterpart about restoring Iran's nuclear deal and that the issue is of mutual concern to the United States and Russia. "We had an opportunity to compare notes on where we stand and where we hope...
AMMAN, JORDAN — The investigation into last year’s massive explosion in Beirut has been slow due to what observers say is interference by the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group. Lebanese judge Tarek Bitar has survived two removal attempts. The latest was Monday when a court dismissed complaints against Bitar, but Hezbollah continues to oppose him and the probe he is conducting. Observers say a real national front is needed to confront obstacles posed by Hezbollah, while getting Lebanon on track to start needed economic and political reforms.
Kabul [Afghanistan], September 30 (ANI): Expressing its displeasure over a bill that seeks to impose sanctions on Taliban in Afghanistan, the outfit on Thursday stated that the imposition of sanctions on the Islamic Emirate will "repeat the failed policies" of the US in Afghanistan, local media said. This comes after...
Islamabad [Pakistan], September 29 (ANI): Pakistan's stocks plunged on Wednesday nearly 3 per cent after US Senators introduced legislation seeking to impose sanctions on the Taliban that could be extended to Pakistan. The Karachi Stock Exchange 100 index, shed 908 points to close at 44,366.74, down 2 per cent, Dawn...
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House backed a provision that would extend the ban on Americans buying or selling newly issued Russian sovereign debt to secondary markets to punish Moscow for interfering in U.S. elections. The measure, written by Rep. Brad Sherman, a California Democrat, and adopted by voice vote, will...
President Joe Biden’s administration said Tuesday that the United States has more than 3,700 warheads as of September 2020, marking the first time since 2018 that the government disclosed such information amid mounting tensions with China. In its new report, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said “the U.S. stockpile...
New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday said that the US and India will compete with China as it threatens rules-based international order. "We will compete with China where we should, cooperate with China where it's in our interests. We will challenge...
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed potential areas of cooperation Tuesday, as Blinken visited Paris to try to improve relations between the two allies following a dispute about a security partnership among the United States, Britain and Australia. A U.S. official told reporters the...
The United States on Wednesday criticized its ally Saudi Arabia for upholding a 20-year jail sentence on an aid worker who was accused of tweeting against the government.
"We are disappointed" by the confirmation of the sentence on Abdulrahman al-Sadhan "for peacefully exercising his right to freedom of expression," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
"We have closely monitored his case and are concerned by allegations that Mr. al-Sadhan was subjected to mistreatment, that he has been unable to communicate with family members and that his fair trial guarantees were not respected," he said in a statement.
An employee of the Red Crescent, Sadhan was taken away from his office in Riyadh in March 2018 over an anonymous Twitter account with criticism of the ultra-conservative kingdom's rulers, according to his family.
Airplanes repeatedly left Kabul with empty seats during the evacuation, yet more than 100 Americans and likely well over 100,000 Afghan allies were ultimately stranded in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, American officials stopped many prescreened Afghans with credible documents, including some U.S. residents, from boarding aircraft, while others that hadn’t been vetted...
Washington [US], September 29 (ANI): More than 20 US Senators on Tuesday introduced legislation to impose sanctions on the Taliban in Afghanistan and the foreign governments that support the outfit. The law titled the 'Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight, and Accountability Act', would address the outstanding issues related to the Administration's rushed...
WASHINGTON — The United States top spy agency is making changes in response to what it describes as an “an increasingly adversarial” government in Beijing. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns Thursday announced the creation of a new China Mission Center to make sure the agency’s resources and existing efforts are working together to face the growing threat.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA said Thursday it will create a top-level working group on China as part of a broad U.S. government effort focused on countering Beijing’s influence. The group will become one of fewer than a dozen mission centers operated by the CIA, with weekly director-level meetings intended to drive the agency’s strategy […]
EU leaders held tough discussions on Europe's place in the world at a summit on Tuesday, as they sought unity on how to deal with superpowers China and the United States.
The gathering at Brdo Castle in Slovenia was their first meeting since June and saw them grapple with the fallout from the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and a US submarine pact with Australia that enraged France.
The dinner took place on the eve of an EU-Western Balkans summit in which countries to the bloc's east will seek assurances that they will one day be admitted to the European Union.
"Drawing the lessons of recent crises, we are committed to consolidating our strengths and strengthening our resilience by reducing our critical dependencies," European Council chief Charles Michel said in a statement after over four hours of talks.
JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN — South Sudan media rights groups condemned comments by a key parliament member who said that news organizations could have their licenses revoked if they report on parliamentary expenditures — including lawmaker salaries — without prior authorization from the speaker. Paul Youane Bonju, who is the chairperson-designate...
