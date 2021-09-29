CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix CEO: Squid Game might be our 'biggest show ever'

Netflix documentary directors on working with the Obamas (2019) Nollywood is making waves around the world and Netflix has noticed. Netflix CEO: Squid Game might be our 'biggest show ever'. 2020 was supposed to be the year of streaming. Instead, it was the year of Netflix. Hastings: Marriage counseling showed...

Related
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Jason Statham Movie Is Dominating Netflix

In terms of Netflix subscribers flocking to a star’s back catalog any time a new movie is made available, Jason Statham is quickly earning a reputation as the streaming service’s chrome-domed, ass-kicking version of Adam Sandler, such is the popularity of his mid-budget actioners on the world’s most popular streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Red Notice’: Dwayne Johnson Shows Off First Clip of “Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever”

Dwayne Johnson put Netflix subscribers on notice Saturday with a new clip from Red Notice. Johnson appeared via video during Tudum, Netflix’s fan event, to hype up the film, which also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Johnson called it “Netflix’s biggest movie ever” and “absolutely massive.” Red Notice stars Johnson as the top FBI profile who is forced to work with the world’s best con artist (Reynolds) to capture the world’s greatest thief (Gadot). Johnson’s Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall writes and directs the feature, and the film reteams Johnson and Reynolds, who worked together on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The new clip follows the first trailer for Red Notice, which arrived earlier this month and showed off its comedic tone. Red Notice was originally set up at Universal but moved to Netflix in 2019. Red Notice has a release date of Nov. 12.
MOVIES
Popculture

Megan Fox's New Horror Movie Scares up Major Views on Netflix

Netflix's streaming library is packed full of spooky titles as the streamer marks Halloween season, but it is one Megan Fox-starring horror film that is scaring up some massive views on the platform. After making a limited theatrical run in July 2021, Till Death made its way to Netflix on Oct. 1, and it has been enjoying a spot on the streamer's charts ever since.
MOVIES
allkpop.com

'Squid Game' becomes the first Korean drama series to rank #1 for two consecutive days on Netflix TV shows worldwide

The nine-episode Netflix original Korean series 'Squid Game' is still charting at #1 on Netflix Top Shows Worldwide, aiming for #1 for two consecutive days. 'Squid Game' gained a lot of attention after it ranked #1 on Netflix U.S., following its massive success at the top on Netflix Japan, Korea, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong... these countries are just few of the 83 countries that 'Squid Game' has topped in the TV shows category.
TV SHOWS
rockpapershotgun.com

Squid Game is the perfect Netflix show for Zero Escape & Danganronpa likers

Listen up, escape room fans. There's a new Korean drama you need to watch. It's called Squid Game, it's on Netflix, and it's real good. It's a show about 456 down and outers - folks with no life, family or who are in huge piles of debt - who enter a deadly competition to win a truck ton of money to help them turn their life around. All they need to do is compete in six games. Easy peasy, everyone thinks. How hard can that be? Only the first of those games, a riff on the classic children's game Statues / Grandma's Footsteps / Red Light Green Light - involves running toward a giant automaton with motion sensors in her eyes, as well as a team of snipers waiting in the rafters to take down anyone who does stay perfectly at the right time.
VIDEO GAMES
Vanity Fair

Squid Game Is, Unfortunately, the Perfect Show for Our Current Dystopia

There are, of course, subtler visual metaphors to be made about capitalism than to suspend a shining, golden ball of cash above a crowd of game participants, casting every face aglow as each considers whether they’re willing to watch their competitors get gunned down in order to win. But this is the scene, arriving a few minutes into episode two of Netflix’s Squid Game, that will almost certainly remain indelible as a cultural reference point for our time, as the South Korean drama continues its trajectory toward worldwide phenomenon. Just this week, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos estimated that the show was on track to be the platform’s biggest hit ever, making the success of previous international shows like Money Heist and Lupin pale in comparison. A shimmering sphere of money, it turns out, needs no translation.
TV SERIES
yoursun.com

Dystopian Korean drama ‘Squid Game’ could overtake ‘Bridgerton’ as Netflix’s most popular show, says CEO

Straddling the line between twisted and fascinating, “Squid Game” falls just enough on the right side to become a viral sensation. The Korean drama, which has taken Netflix by storm, follows 456 debt-riddled contestants competing in a series of children’s games with the equivalent of about $38 million on the line as a grand prize. The twist, though, is the brutality, starting with the first game, Red Light Green Light, during which losers are mercilessly gunned down where they stand.
TV SERIES
koalasplayground.com

Squid Game Generates Worldwide Media Coverage as it Tops Netflix, Currently on Track to Become Most Watched Netflix Series Ever to Surpass Bridgerton

This is the broadest media coverage I have ever seen for a Korean drama with what is happening with Squid Game, and formerly it was Crash Landing on You when it became a pan-Asia hit last year and got mainstream viewership as well on Netflix. The Netflix drama premiered on September 17th and in the two weeks since has topped various country, region, and most recently worldwide #1 ranking on the streaming platform. It’s also gotten write ups in every single major newspaper in the US from The New York Times to the Los Angeles Time and all big publications in between the two coasts as well as online magazines. Now Netflix insiders are saying it’s on track to become THE MOST WATCHED Netflix show of all time, currently the record holder is romance novel adaptation into a period show Bridgerton. Even if Squid Game does gain the crown, it may not hold it for long as Bridgerton season 2 is coming back, though without breakout smexy male lead Regé-Jean Page. It feels like the plagiarism/too similar concept and set up claims have died down and this drama is trending solely due to viewers loving the series and word of mouth. Congrats to the cast and crew as this drama is bringing worldwide recognition to many deserving talent.
TV SERIES
BBC

Squid Game: The Netflix show adding murder to playground nostalgia

Even if you haven't watched the show or seen the memes taking over the internet - chances are you've probably heard of Squid Game. Everyone has been talking about the hyper-violent thriller that has become a massive hit ever since it launched on Netflix two weeks ago. In fact, the...
TV SERIES
