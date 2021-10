Endlessly fun alt-pop-rock band Barenaked Ladies will bring a “Detour de Force” to Mt. Pleasant at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. The Canadian quartet will play hits from their 33-year career, including their latest (16th) studio album, “Detour de Force,” which includes the single “New Disaster,” and opens with the topical “Flip.” That song “is about being open to other perspectives,” says lead singer/songwriter Ed Robertson on the band’s official website. “We try to write songs that move us, that are big. I think this is a song that’s going to be a real energy moment in the live show.”

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO