FIFA

Soccer-Olympic champions Canada to kick off ‘Celebration Tour’ in October

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The Olympic champion Canadian women’s soccer team will kick off a “Celebration Tour” next month with two home games against 2023 Women’s World Cup co-host New Zealand, Canada Soccer said on Wednesday. The matches, which will be held during the FIFA international window and mark the start of...

