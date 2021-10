Earlier this month, President Biden announced a number of workplace COVID-19 vaccination mandates in a far-reaching attempt to boost the country’s vaccination rates. The proposed mandates would cover about two-thirds of the country’s workforce, though the Occupational Safety and Health Administration hasn’t yet released official guidelines for how it will work. It could take up to two months to release the guidelines, so in the meantime, a lot is up in the air, including whether the mandates will hold up legally — and whether they will actually result in more people getting the vaccine. Unsurprisingly, the response has been mixed, with some business owners thankful they can finally enforce rules with some protection against employee pushback and others concerned about what this means for workers’ rights or company expenses. To learn more about what we can expect next, the Cut spoke with a few legal and labor experts. Here’s what we know so far.

