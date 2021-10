Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced several appointments to cabinet, state agencies and executive staff positions on Thursday. “The State of Michigan will benefit from all of today’s appointments, and I look forward to working with this talented group of people to put Michiganders first and get things done,” Governor Whitmer said. “We have an unprecedented opportunity right now to usher in a new era of prosperity for our state, and I am proud to have a skilled, experienced team by my side as we work together to deliver real change on the kitchen-table fundamental issues that make a difference in people’s lives.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO