Every year, a gloriously colored mushroom pops up at the base of an oak tree in one of our parks. It’s pumpkin colored top and other-worldly shape, makes it look like something that would be more at home on a coral reef than at the base of an oak tree. It happens to be a mushroom called White-pored Chicken of the Woods (Laetiporus cincinnatus). It is utterly beautiful. If you want to observe it, you better be one of the first humans to stumble across it, because inevitably it always manages to get removed by one of those human beings. Apparently, this mushroom is sought after by those that like to eat wild mushrooms. The whole concept of taking a thing of beauty out of nature for the gastro-gratification it might possess has bothered me for a long time. Why can’t we leave things for others to enjoy?

