Morimoto Asia wins Ramen Rumble 4, money raised will go to Give Kids the World

Executive Chef Yuhi Fujinaga and his team celebrate after their Surf N' Turf Ramen brings the Broth Belt to Morimoto Asia. Amy Drew Thompson/Orlando Sentinel

Six teams entered the glittering arena Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto built, but it was the home team that brought the win.

Morimoto Asia executive chef Yuhi Fujinaga and his crew, determined to keep the Broth Belt in the building, sealed their victory with their Surf ‘N’ Turf Ramen — featuring gyu-kotsu (beef bone marrow broth) with scallions and black pepper oil, Temomi Thick noodles from SUN and the luxe centerpiece of an A5 Wagyu-wrapped Hokkaido scallop.

“It’s all about the noodles and the broth,” Fujinaga told the Sentinel. “Yes, we had A5 Wagyu, but the reaction I got from everyone [centered on] flavor, smoothness and tasty broth.”

Fujinaga joked about “home-court advantage” before the second seating of the night — this year’s battle was the biggest ever, with two rounds of 215 guests each voting on their favorite — but as veteran competitors, they were out for a bit of redemption.

“We worked really hard on the recipe this time. It has great ingredients, plus lots of love.”

Team Susuru seemed cool in the kitchen as they readied for Round 2.

“We are,” said a confident Lewis Lin, owner and executive chef, then he laughed. “We’re also tired.”

It didn’t show in the bowl, a silky and flavorful Tantanmen of hazelnut, chicken and pork bone broth with pea tendrils, eggs, chili oil, scallions and sesame sauce. Lin’s team went with the Thick Wavy KAI-16w from SUN for the slurp.

Newcomer Yoko Takagi of Oviedo’s Ramen Takagi was thrilled to be in the mix.

“We are really grateful and humble to have been invited to this awesome event and will put our heart into the evening and do our best,” she said.

Takagi’s dish, the Tonkotsu Gyokai, was a potent, seafood lover’s delight featuring SUN’s thick tsukemen (dipping noodles) in a gently explosive, viscous fish and pork broth with chashu, scallions, naruto, nori, egg and bamboo shoots.

For Mike Evans of the Yugiri Ramen Project, the Rumble put a proud bow on the gift of a good run.

After leaving his post at Kabooki Sushi when his pandemic-spun business took off, he’s closing up shop. A seafood-based gig in Port Orange is in his immediate future, but he’s adamant that he’ll be back to ramen before too long.

“Tonight, everything we’ve done comes full circle,” he said. Evans chose to compete with his vegan Spicy Miso Ramen, the Project’s No. 1 seller. “All the work I’ve done and my friends have helped me with — the blood, sweat and tears. And with all these amazing teams here, there couldn’t be a better place to do it.”

Good Salt Restaurant Group’s Jason Chin, who founded the Ramen Rumble with partner Sue, and emceed the event, says ultimately it’s about friendly competition and coming together for a cause.

This year, that was Give Kids the World Village, a Central Florida-based nonprofit that treats critically ill children and their families to weeklong, cost-free vacations.

Past battles have raised up to $3,000 for charity. Though no number was available at press time, Morimoto Asia assistant general manager Anna Rysavy said that with raffle tickets, private dining room and silent auction sales in the mix, Ramen Rumble 4 would be a record-breaker.

Before the match, the Morimoto Asia team hammered the work tables with thunderous, get-psyched solidarity. Afterward again, with bold swagger.

“It’s something chef Morimoto created and employs in all his restaurants,” said Fujinaga, “to round everyone up.”

The Broth Belt could serve as evidence of its effectiveness.

“This was something of a revenge match for us,” said Fujinaga, “so coming back like this is a great honor. The heart and passion everyone here put into this was so unbelievable.”

The camaraderie between the teams, he noted, was amazing.

“It’s such a great thing, especially during Disney’s 50th anniversary, to have all the chefs here and bring the community together for a great cause.”

