Winter wood smoke ordinance goes into effect Friday Oct. 1. Burning prohibited in Multnomah County through March 1 on days when air quality is forecasted to be poor
Update August 26: Masks are required in indoor settings in Oregon whether vaccinated or not. Starting August 27, masks will be required in outdoor settings where physical distancing is not possible. If you or your household receive an eviction notice for nonpayment of rent, call 2-1-1 immediately to learn about
