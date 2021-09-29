CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Multnomah County, OR

Winter wood smoke ordinance goes into effect Friday Oct. 1. Burning prohibited in Multnomah County through March 1 on days when air quality is forecasted to be poor

multco.us
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate August 26: Masks are required in indoor settings in Oregon whether vaccinated or not. Starting August 27, masks will be required in outdoor settings where physical distancing is not possible. If you or your household receive an eviction notice for nonpayment of rent, call 2-1-1 immediately to learn about...

www.multco.us

Comments / 6

PETER GARCIA
8d ago

Multnomah County allows Criminal homes humans to do ANYTHING they want to do.....But God forbid should a honest hardworking household want a warming romantic wood fire...THEY ARE CRIMINALS.....FU MULTNOMAH COUNTY GOVERNMENT....

Reply
3
PETER GARCIA
8d ago

Democrats trying to steal your personal freedoms again...."Don't do the fun, logical, intelligent, independent , personal smart thing""...Do what US Liberals tell you to do.....

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Klamath Falls, OR
City
Pendleton, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Medford, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The short-term debt limit extension is a quick fix to a chronic problem that needs to end

Sparring Republican and Democratic senators reached a temporary truce over raising the nation’s debt ceiling just as the fight threatened to inflict severe economic pain on the U.S. economy. While the agreement staves off until December the battle over paying the American government’s bills, the saga also presents Democrats with an opportunity to end the fiscal charade for good by effectively abolishing the need for Congress and the president to routinely enact debt ceiling increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Smoke#Air Pollutants#Air Quality Coordinator

Comments / 0

Community Policy