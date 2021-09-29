CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 of the Best Pumpkin Patches in Boise and Beyond

By Michelle Heart
It's like we blinked and October snuck-up on us! Fall has officially arrived in the Treasure Valley and there's so much to look forward to: leaves crunching beneath your feet, warming up with fresh and hot apple cider and picking out pumpkins with your family!. Our apartment complex just sent...

Boise Artist Featured on PBR Cans, Billboards

It's a contest you see online and assume you could never win--submit your artwork to be featured on a major brand's platform. True artists know that while odds of winning something this big may be one in a million, it's how you get your shine--that exposure that could pay dividends for years.
104.3 WOW Country

Treasure Valley Newbies: What To Expect This Winter

"How much does it snow here"? Seems to be a big question Idaho's newest residents are asking, and what do you need to prepare for winter? Here's what you need to know!. If you moved here in the Spring or Summer of 2021, you may not have dealt with a Treasure Valley winter yet. We have so many new transplants in the valley... Maybe you're from California, Arizona, quite a few Vegas transplants, some Floridians I know of and others who may not have dealt with real winters before. Or, maybe you're from Alaska or Minnesota and you're a winter expert. What really goes down in Boise? How many times does it snow? How overwhelming is it? I'll tell you this... I'm originally from Las Vegas and have spent two winters here and have only had to shovel my driveway once (yes, that was an experience).
Help Alleviate Poverty With Meridian’s Friendship 5k

This is a FREE event! A 5k happening on Saturday, October 16th with free food, music and prizes up for grabs, plus you can do some good!. Pretty cool! A 5k coming to Meridian on Saturday, the 16th that's totally free! If you'd like to help support financially, you can do so buy purchasing a shirt, but regardless, come on down! Fleet Feet Meridian posted, "Come join us for a fun, FREE community event on Saturday October 16th. There will be music, food, and prizes for more than just the podium finishers. Family, Friends, Walkers, Runners, and Strollers are all welcome! A portion of the proceeds from the optional t-shirts will go to our charity partner, Because International, who provides shoes and solutions to alleviate poverty.
Caldwell Is Going To The Dogs

Caldwell is going to the dogs... literally! Indian Creek Plaza's Dog-Toberfest is this Saturday from 1pm to 5pm. The event brings together the traditional fun of Oktoberfest with the furry friends that aren't usually invited to such events. There are events for both you and your dog to enjoy. For...
Nampa, Idaho Ranked Among The Worst Food Cities In The U.S.

Wallethub released a study showing Nampa was one of the worst food cities in the country, but residents disagree. See some of Nampa's favorite food spots here!. The report was released earlier this week and Eat This, Not That shared the story with great detail: "Coming 174th out of U.S. 182 cities in terms of its foodie-friendliness, Nampa—a city of approximately 94,000—didn't earn high marks in terms of affordability or access to diverse or quality food." 174th out of 182 cities puts Nampa in the bottom 9 cities for food in the country, but not the absolute worst. That honor goes to the lucky residents of Pearl City, Hawaii believe it or not! I would've thought they'd have some good fish, but what do I know?
A Boise Theater is Requiring Vaccines for 12 and Older

After the closure dragged on for 18 months, one Boise theater is getting ready to host live shows again, and vaccines will be required. If you were ever in a high school drama performance, you know how much work goes into a two, or three-act play. A two-hour event takes months to perfect, but it can be a top-five high school experience too.
10 Fun and FREE Things to Experience in Boise Idaho

Boise is one of the best places in the world to live and to visit. If you think otherwise, you need to experience these exciting, unique, beautiful, and cultural places and things to do. Best of all, the items below are all absolutely free. Whether you grew up here, live here, are new to the area, visit here or want to show your friend and family who visit the Treasure Valley around, this list can be your great budget travel guide. Keep scrolling for a deeper look and more info about these great Boise destinations.
You Can Literally Climb the Walls At This Unbelievable $2 Million Idaho Log Cabin

Are you a climbing enthusiast? Then look no further. We found the perfect Idaho dream home for you!. When it comes to indoor climbing, Boise has it pretty good. Boise State students have their own climbing wall inside the Rec Center. Both the West and Caldwell YMCAs have climbing facilities. If you don't need everything the Y offers, we've also got three climbing gyms in The Commons, Vertical View and Asana.
Cancer Warriors and Cancer Survivors, There is a Moving and Inspirational Dedication to You in Downtown Boise (Photos)

The Boise Greenbelt never ceases to amaze me. I am constantly exploring what the 25 mile pedestrian trail has to offer and always seeing, discovering and finding new things. The other day I came across a moving set of quotes and artful pieces to encourage, relate to and inspire cancer survivors and cancer warriors who are still fighting. A couple of people in my family have passed after a long hard battle with cancer. My grandfathers battle was a hard one to watch and after one heck of a fight, eventually passed from it. Walking through and absorbing the words and the weight behind them was moving and I couldn't help but get emotional.
Idaho Buys More Halloween Candy Than Almost Every Other State

Have a sweet tooth? You're not alone! A new study shows Idaho buys more candy than nearly every other state... But what do we love most?. Instacart released this information and they identified the states who purchase the most and least candy, based on the ratio of candy to not candy and Idaho is definitely buying a lot of candy! So essentially, people go on Instacart and purchase groceries and here in Idaho, as well as our friends in Utah, Montana, Alaska and Washington, we're purchasing more candy per purchase than the other 45 states in the country. Who's buying the least? Well, That would be North Carolina, Florida, New York Connecticut and Iowa. So these stats may not be year round, but they are valid, at least around Halloween time.
Curious Bear East of Idaho Finds Camera and Takes Selfie

Bears are curious. Some people also tell me they’re dangerous. I wouldn’t know from personal experience. Like a lot of sane people (unlike many Yellowstone tourists) I avoid bears. Going back to the curiosity, I’ve been reasonably close to captive bears and can attest they’re almost as inquisitive as your family cat.
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

