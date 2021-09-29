CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

More flights to Bonaire from USA on Delta, American and United now

By Harry Johnson
eturbonews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is announcing the flight schedules from American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines for the upcoming months. Both Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are seeing a positive trend and booking demand for the island. United Airlines will resume flights to Bonaire from Houston and...

eturbonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkcitynews.net

Delta Airlines says no need to abide by COVID vaccine mandate

ATLANTA, Georgia: Delta Airlines is the only major American airline letting unvaccinated employees continue to work and travel. Just days after both American Airlines and Alaska Airlines announced requirements for employees to be vaccinated, Southwest said on Monday that it would also make vaccinations compulsory for its 54,000 employees, following "a thorough review of President Biden's COVID Action Plan."
ATLANTA, GA
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This as of Dec. 8

The White House has not shied away from introducing new vaccination requirements, as more than 70 million eligible people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden revealed his new COVID action plan, which requires vaccinations for employees of large-scale companies, health care workers, and federal employees. But Biden also announced that he would be creating a vaccine mandate to cover federal contractors as well—and now, most major airlines have announced that they're planning to fall in line with the order.
U.S. POLITICS
WCJB

Gainesville Regional Airport will resume nonstop flights to and from Miami International Airport after initially being paused due to COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Regional Airport resumes nonstop flights to and from the Miami International Airport. They were paused because of COVID-19. The nonstop flight is operated by American Airlines and flies daily. Flights leave the Gainesville Airport at 3:25 pm arriving to Miami at 4:39 pm. Flights...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
CBS Baltimore

Spirit Airlines To Offer Nonstop Flight From BWI Airport To Miami International

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Spirit Airlines announced a new nonstop flight from BWI Airport to Miami International. Baltimore is one of nine Spirit routes to South Florida, which will eventually grow to 31. “Launching nonstop flights to 31 destinations right out of the gate in Miami is a huge milestone for us, and we want to share all that excitement with our Guests,” said Ted Christie, President and CEO of Spirit Airlines. “We want our Free Spirit Loyalty winners to be able to choose their own destinations because flexibility is what we’re providing in Miami—multiple daily flights that go all over the U.S. and stretch into South America. Combined with our flights from West Palm Beach and our position as the largest carrier in Fort Lauderdale, we’re giving our Guests more options in South Florida than ever.” Tickets are on sale now with some as low as $22.        
BALTIMORE, MD
MarketWatch

United Airlines adding flights for the holidays given signs of pent up demand

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. rallied 1.4% in premarket trading Thursday, after the air carrier announced an increase in its domestic flight schedule for the holidays, following signs of pent-up travel demand. The company said holiday travel searches on its website and app are up 16% from 2019. For December, the company expects to offer more than 3,500 daily domestic flights, which is 91% of the capacity compared with 2019, and the most since the COVID pandemic started in March 2020. "We're seeing a lot of pent-up demand in our data and are offering a December schedule that centers on the two things people want most for the holidays: warm sunshine and fresh snow," said Ankit Gupta, vice president of network planning and scheduling. United's stock has slipped 0.2% over the past three months through Wednesday but has climbed 16.1% year to date. In comparison, the U.S. Global Jets ETF has gained 8.2% this year and the S&P 500 has advanced 16.2%.
ECONOMY
Post-Bulletin

All major US airlines but Delta now have employee vaccine mandate

ATLANTA -- In August, United Airlines became the first major U.S. carrier to require that employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. Other major U.S. airlines, including American and Southwest, announced over the weekend and on Monday that they also are requiring employees to get shots. The moves came after Reuters reported Friday that the White House has pushed carriers to do so.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines#Bonaire#Tcb#Dutch
madison

Delta Airlines to offer direct flights to New York from Madison

The Dane County Regional Airport will provide daily flights to New York’s LaGuardia Airport starting Oct. 13, the airport announced Monday. The direct flight route addition will create more opportunities for south-central Wisconsin residents to visit New York City and other East Coast locations, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement Monday.
DANE COUNTY, WI
NJ.com

United flight from LaGuardia makes emergency landing at Newark airport following ‘mechanical issue’

A “mechanical issue” forced a United Airlines flight that took off from LaGuardia Airport to make a quick emergency landing Saturday afternoon at Newark Liberty International Airport, airline officials said. United flight 2631, which was headed to Houston, diverted to Newark following the unidentified mechanical problem, a United spokeswoman said....
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
United Airlines
eturbonews.com

Official response to COVID-19 Delta hurts air travel recovery

August results reflect the impact of concerns over the Delta variant on domestic travel, even as international travel continued on a snail’s pace toward a full recovery that cannot happen until governments restore the freedom to travel. Total demand for air travel in August 2021 was down 56.0% compared to...
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

Southern Africa flights now with United Airlines and Airlink

This codeshare will make it easy for our North American customers to reach the Okavango Delta, Chobe, the Kruger National Park and adjacent private game lodges, Cape Town, the Garden Route, Swakopmund and the Copperbelt, among others. United Airlines and Airlink announce commercial agreement to help customers explore Southern Africa.
LIFESTYLE
KAAL-TV

United ending flights from Rochester to Denver next month

(ABC 6 News) - After just a year, SkyWest Airlines, on behalf of United Airlines, will discontinue its flights from Rochester to Denver at the end of October. The service began October 1, 2020, and is set to end on Oct. 31, 2021. “This is very difficult news for our...
ROCHESTER, MN
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Denver

Avelo Airlines Takes Off From Northern Colorado Regional Airport

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Avelo Airlines is taking flight from Northern Colorado Regional Airport for the first time. On Wednesday, it was the region’s first commercial flight since 2012. (credit: CBS) The twice-weekly flight takes off from Fort Collins-Loveland and lands at Hollywood Burbank Airport near Los Angeles. One-way fares start at $39. Avelo is a new airline that started service from Los Angeles in April. (credit: CBS) “Getting to Los Angeles from Northern Colorado is now easier and more affordable than ever. We’re excited to take flight today to one of the world’s most beautiful and popular vacation destinations. This new route demonstrates our commitment to inspiring more people to travel to and from the region’s most convenient airport,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy