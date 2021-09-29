Film Breakdown: Jackson Carman's First Start and an Underrated Linebacker

Jackson Carman made his first NFL start on Sunday against Pittsburgh. The rookie did enough to get the nod again this week against Jacksonville. "We’ll roll with Jackson this week," head coach Zac Taylor said. "Xavier (Su’a-Filo) is still day-to-day. But I thought Jackson did a really nice job for us. And again, I know it’s an emotional game for him, too, playing on the road against a divisional opponent. It wasn’t perfect. There were some things that we can continue to improve on. But it was good stuff to build off of. We expected that from Jackson and that’s what he gave us yesterday. That was great to see. "

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO