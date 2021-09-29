Film Breakdown: Jackson Carman's First Start and an Underrated Linebacker
The Bengals traveled into Pittsburgh determined to prove the critics and pundits wrong. They were 3.5-point underdogs going into the matchup. Everyone at NFL.com picked the Steelers to win this game. Heck, even I picked Pittsburgh to eke out a victory. Everything about the history of Zac Taylor in Pittsburgh seemed to point that way. But, Taylor and the Bengals proved their doubters wrong as they beat the Steelers 24-10.www.yardbarker.com
