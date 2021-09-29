We Need To Talk About Violence In Louisville — And Actually Come Up With A Plan To Address It
We knew it before we lost Tyree Smith, but his death makes it harder to ignore: the violence in our city is a crisis. Almost 150 Louisvillians, including 20 children, have died from homicide this year; a number that is five times as high as it was 10 years ago. Another 460 people have been victims in non-fatal shootings. If you take a minute to sit with these numbers, names and faces, they are overwhelming.www.leoweekly.com
Comments / 3