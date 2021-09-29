WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER GAME OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood, Summit football ready for clash

No. 3 Regina Catholic (4-0) at Wilton (4-0) Last week: Regina Catholic shut out Mediapolis 34-0; Wilton escaped as a 24-22 winner against Durant. Outlook: Regina's season stats may be a bit deceiving because the Regals are 4-0 but have only played three games because of a forfeit by Mid-Prairie due to injuries and COVID-19 impacting the team. However, Regina has still managed to account for over 350 yards passing and over 700 rushing. Running back Levi Daniel has done most of the heavy lifting, with 461 yards on 81 carries and six touchdowns, while the stout Regina defense has only allowed 20 points total this season. Wilton, meanwhile, has scored 44 fourth-quarter points on the season, 16 of which came a week ago in the dramatic win over Durant. Running back Jackson Hull has went for at least 95 rushing yards or more with at least two scores in every game thus far in 2021.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO