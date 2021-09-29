CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER GAME OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood, Summit football ready for clash

By Charlie Bateman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a titanic clash of high powered offenses and defenses between newly minted region rivals, the Ravenwood Raptors and Summit Spartans will battle to remain at the top of the district at Summit High School Friday night. Both teams look to put them themselves in prime position for the regular...

