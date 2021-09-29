MOFFETT 7TH-8TH SOFTBALL ORES DIVISION 2 STATE CHAMPIONS

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today's age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 HOURS AGO