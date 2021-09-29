CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequoyah County, OK

MOFFETT 7TH-8TH SOFTBALL ORES DIVISION 2 STATE CHAMPIONS

Cover picture for the articleThe Moffett seventh-eighth-grade softball team recently won the ORES Division 2 State Championship for the first time in school history. The team (18-1) didn’t a conference game and won Sequoyah County Tournament this season. The team is, bottom row from left, Haven Nickson, Genna Stephenson, Gracie Atkerson, Kaydence Young, London Hardin, Isabelle Rogers, MaKenzie Pratt and Keyleigh Knapp, top row from left, coach Mark McInerney, coach Jonathan Moore, Malee Reichart, Eiana Graham, Alyssa Chronister, Jayden Dean, Amaya Duran, Chloee strong, Amarie Duran, coach Misty Atkerson and Brooke Frost. SUBMITTED.

