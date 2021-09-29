CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuna, ID

Kuna’s Lowe Family Farmstead Offers Free First Pumpkin to Kids

By Mateo
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 9 days ago
Pictured above is our good friend Raj from one of our very favorite events over the years, Pumpkin-Smash! Pumpkin-Smash was an annual halloween event that always took place at the Lowe Family Farmstead and offered those who won their way in, a chance to win literally THOUSANDS of dollars in prizes. Everything from concert tickets to flyaway trips to see major concerts. Some great times were had at the Lowe Family Farmstead!

