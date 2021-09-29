CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Ivory-Billed Woodpecker Declared Extinct

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnDmI_0cBza89800

By Tim Binnall

The subject of decades of seemingly fruitless searching, the famed ivory-billed woodpecker has been declared extinct by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The rather sizeable bird, which averaged around 20 inches in length and boasted a 30-inch wingspan, is among 23 species that the department has proposed removing from the Endangered Species Act because, "based on rigorous reviews of the best available science," they appear to no longer exist. The list of doomed species includes a variety of birds, fish, mollusks, and even a plant, but undoubtedly the most intriguing addition to the list is the ivory-billed woodpecker by virtue of its status as a creature akin to America's version of the Tasmanian Tiger.

Once residing in the wooded areas of the southeastern United States, the last scientifically accepted sighting of the ivory-billed woodpecker was in 1944 and the bird was added to the endangered species list in 1967. However, there have been persistent claims that the creatures may still exist to this day, including one instance in 1971 wherein a witness purportedly photographed the bird, but the images were deemed inconclusive. Over the last two decades, interest in the ivory-billed woodpecker has seen something of a renaissance with multiple expeditions in search of the bird being conducted in various parts of the southeastern United States.

These endeavors produced a bevy of tantalizing indications that the ivory-billed woodpecker may still exist, including eyewitness reports, sound recordings of what is believed to be the bird's distinct call, and even video footage in a handful of cases. While the positive findings of one expedition were published in a peer-reviewed journal, the different efforts to find the bird have apparently failed to produce the blockbuster evidence that would fully confirm in the minds of the mainstream scientific community that the ivory-billed woodpecker did not die out decades ago.

In announcing their proposal to remove the 23 species from the endangered list due to extinction, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said that they will accept feedback from the public for the next 60 days before rendering a final decision. As such, if there is truly a case to be made for the ivory-billed woodpecker still being in existence, the proverbial clock is ticking. That said, regardless of what the bird's classification winds up being, it's a safe bet that ambitious researchers and scientists will continue to scour the region in the hopes that they will stumble upon the elusive creature and prove that it has not been lost.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Destructive Giant African Land Snails Officially Eradicated From Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The fight to get rid of the giant African land snail in South Florida has been long and slow, but Wednesday, the state announced Florida has won the battle with the invasive pest. After years of fighting to get rid of the destructive land snail, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced their eradication at a news conference at Douglas Park in Miami, where the first giant African land snail was found. Giant African Land Snails (Source: CBS4) The snails which were found in Miami in 2011 are one of the most damaging snails in the world because they consume at...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Crayfish and Carp ‘among invasive species pushing lakes to ecosystem collapse’

Crayfish and carp are among the invasive species pushing lakes towards ecosystem collapse, researchers have found.Researchers say certain invasive, non-native species can rapidly disrupt the environment of lakes - contaminating water for drinking, aquaculture and recreation.Climate change and human activity are causing these animals to spread rapidly across the world.Researchers suggest that certain invasive species can push lake ecosystems beyond a critical tipping point, causing a sudden shift from healthy to degraded conditions that is difficult to reverse.The study found that invasive fish such as Asian silver carp, Hypophthalmichthys molitrix, and crustaceans such as American signal crayfish, Pacifastacus leniusculus, significantly...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivory Billed Woodpecker#Extinct#Birds#Fish#Tasmanian#Journal
CNET

Ocean drone caught inside Hurricane Sam captures hair-raising video

Hurricane Sam is the strongest storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season so far, though it's fortunately not threatening to make landfall. While we've seen Sam churning from orbit, we now have some extraordinary new footage from inside the Category 4 storm. Autonomous ocean vehicle company Saildrone is working with...
ENVIRONMENT
insideedition.com

A Mountain Goat Killed a Grizzly Bear With Its Horns

A mountain goat was able to fend off a grizzly bear attack with its sharp horns. According to Parks Canada, a recent forensic necropsy of a female grizzly bear suggests she was killed by a goat, seemingly after its razor-like horns punctured her neck and armpits. The bear’s body was...
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

This Rare, Otherworldly Squid Was Caught on Film on a Deep-Sea Dive

The tenebrous oceanic depths are not exactly welcoming to land-dwelling creatures. In addition to the lack of light to see by, and air to breathe, the weight of all the water above creates crushing pressure. But this lightless part of the world is teeming with life of its own; life that has evolved to thrive in these conditions, life that looks quite unlike anything you might find on drier shores. Much of this life, for much of human history, has been inaccessible. It's just been down there, in the gloom, doing its thing. But the relatively recent invention of remotely-operated underwater vehicles,...
WILDLIFE
FOX40

Corps of Engineers considers nature-based flood control

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is known for damming rivers and building levees to keep waterways at bay. But a new initiative seeks natural flood control solutions as climate change brings increasingly frequent and severe weather events that test the limits of concrete and steel. It only makes sense to use Mother Nature’s flood defenses as […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE
US News and World Report

Hunters Report 'Nightmare' After Elk Take on Wyoming Island

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — If Bob Geringer had another shot, he says he wouldn’t have pulled the trigger. The 79-year-old Salol, Minnesota, man had been in Jackson Hole for several days while out on his first-ever elk hunt. Checking out a new-to-him area alongside the scenic Snake River on a recent morning, Geringer and two pals finally found what they were looking for: a pile of elk, bunched up on a mid-river island. Treading along Emily’s Pond Levee they got to within shooting range, squeezed off about seven shots and watched three cow elk and a calf fall — which was legal, because the non-resident hunters had several licenses each.
WYOMING STATE
Fast Company

When West Coast waters warmed up, it brought new species. Now they’re staying

Land–based heatwaves have a less obvious though equally important sibling: marine heatwaves. In 2013, the largest marine heatwave on record began when an unusually warm mass of water formed in the Gulf of Alaska. By the next summer, the warm water spread south, raising average water temperatures along the United States west coast by 3.6 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (2-4 Celsius). In 2015, a strong El Niño event strengthened the marine heatwave further.
ENVIRONMENT
LiveScience

32,000 mph fireball spotted soaring over North Carolina

Newly released footage shows a spectacular fireball blazing at 32,000 mph (51,500 km/h) across the skies above South Carolina on Friday evening (Sept. 24), the American Meteor Society (AMS) reported. More than 80 people spotted the fireball, which NASA said was just one of five such meteors reported soaring over...
ASTRONOMY
NBC News

Black bear attacks couple in North Carolina

Authorities in North Carolina are looking for a bear that attacked a couple Wednesday after their dog antagonized the animal, the National Park Service said. The couple fled to their car after the attack near the folk art center on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville and drove to a hospital where they were treated and released, the park service said Friday.
ASHEVILLE, NC
New York Post

NASA: ‘At least 5 fireballs’ reported over US

There were reports of at least five fireballs over the US last week. In a Facebook post, NASA Meteor Watch wrote Saturday that there had been “many reports” of the fireballs hurtling through the sky on Friday night. The largest amount of eyewitness accounts totaled over 80 associated with an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

9K+
Followers
591
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy