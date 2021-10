This is one small step for DFB, and one GIANT leap for DFB-kind. Eh, Neil Armstrong did it better — but you know what we’re getting at!. It’s time to blast-off into a dining experience we’ve been waiting EONS to try (or at least since 2017 when it was first announced). The one, the only, Space 220 has finally opened in EPCOT. We checked out this brand new restaurant recently and ate, well, EVERYTHING!

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO