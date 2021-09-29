CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. crude stockpiles increase as oil prices slide

By Marcy de Luna, Houston Chronicle
Sep. 29—U.S. crude inventories increased by 4.6 million barrels last week helping to push oil prices lower Wednesday. The nation's commercial crude stockpile increased to 418.5 million barrels during the week ended Friday, from about 414 million barrels the previous week, the Energy Department said Wednesday. With the increase, the country has about 7 percent less crude on hand than the five-year average for this time of year, the Energy Department said.

International Business Times

Can We Survive $150 Oil?

The thought of crude oil almost doubling in price is enough to generate fear of inflation accelerating beyond its already heightened level. But some of the experts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. don't seem to think there's anything to worry about under such a scenario. Strategists led by Marko Kolanovic...
WWLP

Oil prices drop after hitting multi-year highs this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Just as oil prices hit multi-year highs on Tuesday, prices went down Wednesday, which just goes to show its an ever-changing cycle. Oil prices dropped nearly two percent on Wednesday after hitting a multi-year highs. The latest surge in the crude prices had been caused by the refusal of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to boost output and concern about tight energy supplies globally.
The Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.50 to $77.43 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $1.48 to $81.08 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 5 cents to $2.31 a gallon. November heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.44 a gallon. November natural gas fell 63 cents to $5.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.
fxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Pull Back Slightly

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market initially tried to rally during the trading session on Wednesday, but it looks as if the $80 level has been a bit too much to overcome. Because of this, we have pulled back towards the $77.50 level, but quite frankly this is something that we needed to do to begin with. After all, this is a market that had been a bit overdone, and I think it makes quite a bit of sense where we would see support underneath near the $75 level.
OilPrice.com

U.S. Shale Giant Says OPEC Controls Oil Prices

Unlike in previous years, the U.S. shale patch will not have a large say in where oil prices will be going in the coming months. Currently, control over the market’s marginal oil supply and oil prices is firmly in the hands of the OPEC+ alliance as U.S. shale producers continue to stick to discipline in spending.
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Pullback, Putin to the Rescue

A modest pullback across the oil space with Brent crude futures briefly below $80/bbl. Firstly, Russian President Putin stated that Russia could export record volumes of natural gas to Europe in order to stabilise the energy market and thus easing concerns over the ongoing energy crisis. The Deputy PM, Novak, also weighed in by noting that a quick certification of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline could be one way to export more natural gas.
etftrends.com

Oil and Gas Prices Could Continue to Climb Despite Green Push

A green push towards heavier use of renewable energy sources isn’t holding back prices when it comes to oil and gas, helping the case for gains in ETFs such as the Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE). Based on Morningstar performance figures, the fund is up close to...
investing.com

Crude Oil Prices Could Undergo A Rally To $100

Organization of the Petrol Exporting Countries (OPEC) has not accepted calls to accelerate oil production quotas amid a rally in gas and coal prices in Europe and Asia, boosting oil prices. WTI prices renewed their 7-year highs, climbing above $78 at one point. The gains for Brent were slightly more...
