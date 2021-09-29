CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Proposed bill would require COVID vaccine, negative test for domestic air travel ahead of holidays

By Melanie Woodrow
6abc
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- Travelers could be looking at new COVID restrictions as we embark on the holiday season. It's one of several COVID-related updates for the airline industry. With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner and one of the busiest times to fly, California Senator Diane Feinstein tweeted "We can't allow upcoming holiday air travel to contribute to another surge in COVID cases. Today, I introduced legislation requiring passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated, test negative or be fully recovered from a previous COVID illness."

6abc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This as of Dec. 8

The White House has not shied away from introducing new vaccination requirements, as more than 70 million eligible people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden revealed his new COVID action plan, which requires vaccinations for employees of large-scale companies, health care workers, and federal employees. But Biden also announced that he would be creating a vaccine mandate to cover federal contractors as well—and now, most major airlines have announced that they're planning to fall in line with the order.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Thrillist

The CDC Added 6 New Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a long and comprehensive list of countries that it advises Americans not to travel to due to the spread of COVID-19. The list is broken into four categories, between Level 1 and Level 4, with nations and territories in Level 4 considered the highest risk locations for contracting COVID-19.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Air Travel#Covid#Travel Company#Https T Co Vvrhm5oiuv#Scott S Cheap Flights
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Family Says ‘Communistic California’ Forcing Them To Leave State

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento couple is leaving the state because they claim they’re fed up with California in more ways than one. There is no question why Trever Huft and his girlfriend are packing their bags and leaving California. The Natomas residents are sending one last message before they drive to the Lone Star State. Huft wrote on the back of his pick-up truck “Leaving communistic California!” Trever Huft “I feel like that really sums it up: you do what you are told,” he explained. ”The deciding factor for me is when they required my girlfriend to get a vaccination just to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
newyorkcitynews.net

Delta Airlines says no need to abide by COVID vaccine mandate

ATLANTA, Georgia: Delta Airlines is the only major American airline letting unvaccinated employees continue to work and travel. Just days after both American Airlines and Alaska Airlines announced requirements for employees to be vaccinated, Southwest said on Monday that it would also make vaccinations compulsory for its 54,000 employees, following "a thorough review of President Biden's COVID Action Plan."
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy