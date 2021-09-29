CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
March Madness to be used in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament

By Todd Hamilton
Cover picture for the articleThe NCAA announced today March Madness branding will be used in the women’s basketball tournament beginning next year. The March Madness branding and marketing is one of the recommendations from a comprehensive external review of gender equity issues in connection with NCAA championships. Details of how the March Madness brand will be incorporated into the Division I women’s basketball tournament are still being developed.

