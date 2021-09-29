CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

How coronavirus affects kids has changed throughout the pandemic

By Matt Leon
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

After submitting trial data to the FDA, Pfizer plans to apply for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 5. Dr. Lee Savio Beers, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, tells parents the vaccine is safe.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Orphaned, infected, in crisis: How the pandemic is traumatizing kids

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic has brought heartbreaking consequences for millions of U.S. children, even as most avoided serious illness themselves, pediatric experts told Congress on Wednesday. Take, for instance, a young girl from Tennessee named Sophia, whose story was relayed by Dr. Margaret Rush, president of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University. Within […] The post Orphaned, infected, in crisis: How the pandemic is traumatizing kids appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KIDS
spectrumnews.org

How to protect vulnerable autistic adults during the coronavirus pandemic

As the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus challenges efforts to stem the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential to protect the vulnerable among us — especially adults with autism, intellectual disability or mental health diagnoses. These individuals are at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 and having severe complications from it because of their living situations and co-occurring health conditions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

How the Pandemic Has Changed Breakfast (Infographic)

As they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But if we are being honest, many of us didn’t try to get up at 5 a.m. and climb Mount Everest. The pandemic shifted quite a bit of our morning routines, fueled in part by the lack of commute. This enabled many of us to (attempt) to sleep in and have a more relaxed breakfast. Now that some restrictions have been lifted, why not continue our habit of a better breakfast?
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Kyw Newsradio
FOX40

Pfizer asks US to allow COVID-19 shots for kids ages 5 to 11

(AP) — Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11, and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today’s age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

Has The Pandemic Changed Your Drinking Habits? Here’s How To Know

The pandemic has affected many things, including our relationship to alcohol. Here’s how to tell if your drinking habits have changed. One of the first effects of the pandemic was the fact that most people simply started drinking more. Working from home and those first few months of lockdown made it seem like there was no clock, blurring the lines between weekdays and weekend, enabling people to drink more without feeling like there were repercussions.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tsnews.com

How COVID-19 has affected teens’ mental health

Even as many parts of society begin to return to near normal routines, mental health specialists continue to monitor how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the mental health of Americans.Elaine Johannes, the Kansas Health Foundation Distinguished Professor of Community Health at Kansas State University, is especially interested in how teenagers are adjusting to new rules and ways of doing things.“Many of us have had kids at home and we’ve raised some teenagers into adulthood and we understand what happens in that developmental stage where maybe the young person is not sure of their identity, not sure of how well they’re performing compared to peers, and maybe they’re not comfortable in their own skin because they’re growing so quickly – and that all creates anxiety,” Johannes said.In the first few months of the pandemic, the National 4-H Council commissioned a survey that concluded that more than 7 in 10 kids between the ages of 13-19 are struggling with their mental health.Those numbers have seemingly not gotten better in the year since, as the global pandemic creeps toward two years of changed routines.James Roberson, the vice president of programs and innovation for KVC Hospitals – a system that provides children’s psychiatric treatment at facilities in Kansas City, Wichita and Hays – said his organization is seeing an increase of kids who have never sought treatment for mental health previously.“The scary part is what we know about mental health,” he said. “It’s a little different from physical health because we don’t just look at the organic. We look at the context of the child in their environment, and the pandemic has really changed all of their environments.”Roberson said support groups like KVC are working to become more visible in communities, break down the stigma of mental illness and work directly with families.“I have not met a family yet that has regretted having their child engage in therapy,” he said. “The opportunity to get your child in front of a professional who can do an assessment and tell you that everything is okay, keep doing what you’re doing – or to let you know that what they’re feeling is clinical – I think that is really valuable.”Johannes said parents are key to their child’s mental well-being.“It’s really up to the adults to understand their role in modeling, coping, talking about and helping the child to become resilient,” she said. “It’s the adults that can look for positive behaviors that they can support.”Roberson added: “You don’t have to sit back and say, ‘is my child resilient or not resilient?’ No matter how old your child is, they’re actively developing resilience. If you’re present in their lives and you are helping them navigate the problems that they’re facing at school or in relationships…every time you help them solve problems, you’re building their resilience.”Johannes said K-State Research and Extension is working to provide a mental health curriculum to Kansas 4-H Clubs that is a self-guided study on how children can recognize behavioral health in themselves.KVC Hospitals also is hosting a free, three-part webinar series beginning Sept. 13 to help families recognize and cope with mental health issues. That series also is offering free continuing education units for professionals.Recognizing and treating mental health, “is just not that clean and simple,” Roberson said.“We want people to have a sophisticated understanding of how they’re experiencing the world and how people around them support that. And I think teens are ready for this; they’re eager. We as providers and as a state system owe them solutions so that they can be their best selves and live a happy, long life.”
WICHITA, KS
Fortune

How marketing changed during the pandemic

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Everything changed during the pandemic, and marketing is no exception. In the early days, brands shifted from pushing products to emphasizing purpose in their messaging. As the pandemic wore on, other tricks and trends developed. The Fortune team did a deep dive on marketing in the age of COVID, which you can read this morning here. Some interesting takeaways:
PUBLIC HEALTH
macny.org

This Pandemic Has Changed Everything – To Include Manufacturing Day

This Pandemic Has Changed Everything – To Include Manufacturing Day. Today is Manufacturing Day—an annual opportunity for manufacturers to highlight their work and their employees, and to energize a future pipeline of skilled workers. Occurring each year on the first Friday of October, Manufacturing Day is when manufacturers open their doors to showcase the potential of modern manufacturing and foster interest in manufacturing careers. Across the country, organizations show the public what manufacturing looks like through open houses and virtual events in each of the 50 states and Puerto Rico, with an estimated 400,000+ students, parents, and community members attending annually.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Pandemic has changed employers' view of telehealth

Q: How has COVID-19 accelerated changes in health care, and how will it affect employers?. A: Because of COVID-19, the past two years have disrupted American society and accelerated many changes in its health care system. The most visible change is the rapid adoption of telehealth. This has long been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bunewsservice.com

The hybrid problem: how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting K-12 education

During its onset, Dr. Thalia Krakower anxiously tracked COVID-19 through the news cycle. An internal medicine physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, Krakower knew the virus would inevitably spread to the U.S. When it did, it left her grappling with the constant and ever-evolving question of how best to protect her kids.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
doctortipster.com

How Medical Residencies May Change Due to the Pandemic

The world has not been the same for anyone since the Covid-19 pandemic. This is especially true for those fighting on the front lines each and every day since this virus struck in 2019. Not only has the pandemic affected doctors and nurses that treat these patients around the clock,...
HEALTH SERVICES
Medical News Today

How has social media affected mental health during the pandemic?

Worldwide, statistics suggest mental health has declined since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Is social media partly to blame?. On a global scale, social media can be a way for people to gather information, share ideas, and reach out to others facing similar challenges. It can also be an effective platform to relay information quickly during a national or worldwide crisis.
MENTAL HEALTH
KTLA

CDC: It’s safe to get COVID and flu shots at the same time

Can I get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time? Yes, you can get the shots in the same visit. When COVID-19 vaccines were first rolling out in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended waiting 14 days between the shots and other immunizations as a precaution. But the agency […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Audacy

Audacy

36K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy