CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Joe Judge defends himself from Golden Tate’s criticism about Giants’ conditioning practices

By Pat Leonard, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 7 days ago

Golden Tate said Tuesday on national television that Joe Judge’s emphasis on conditioning gets players hurt.

On Wednesday, Judge uncharacteristically dialed back a typical 2-hour practice to a 55-minute walk-through and admitted to dropping conditioning out of last Thursday’s session, too.

“Maybe that was a mistake,” Judge said pointedly, admitting he was being a “wise ass” in response to criticism of his program.

Simultaneously, Judge took the unusual step of bringing prepared notes and statistics to the podium to defend how he trains players “with the emphasis of No. 1 keeping them healthy.”

“You go back to soft tissue injuries in 2020, it was the lowest this organization had had in the previous three seasons,” Judge said. “Our hamstring injuries last year specifically were half the league average. While the NFL average [on missed time for soft-tissue injuries] went up, we reduced it by previous years.

“We had the second fewest missed practices in the NFL last year, the third fewest missed games, excluding the I.R.. And we were among the fewest players last year to go to I.R. that didn’t return. Translation: our guys are healthy enough to return after missing some time.”

Tate, who played for the Giants last season and is a free agent looking for a job, had said Tuesday on NFL Network that Judge’s “conditioning can be a little bit too much” and that “guys started getting soft-tissue injuries” because of it.

“I mean this is a 17-game season now, that is lonnnng. Long,” Tate said. “Before you can even get over the soreness [from] last game, you’re practicing. I would chill on that.”

Whether Tate was delivering a message for players on the current team or not, it was curious timing coming off of Sunday’s hamstring injuries to wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton .

Neither Shepard or Slayton practiced on Wednesday, and neither seems likely to play on Sunday in New Orleans.

Judge appeared keenly aware of recent criticism of his coaching on Wednesday, too. He even anticipated a question about a grueling practice from last week.

“In terms of last week’s practice specifically — which I know the next question is gonna be about — actually last week’s practice was a little bit less than we’ve done in the past,” Judge said. “It’s basically the same format of what we’ve done on Wednesdays and Thursday practices in the past. We’ve pulled back a little bit.”

“We work very hand in hand with our medical department, our sports science department, to make sure with individual players what their loads are,” he added.

Judge said that “the only thing I did differently in conditioning last week was I didn’t condition on Thursday. Maybe that was a mistake.”

Asked later why he said that, Judge replied with a smile: “Just being a wise ass.”

Kenny Golladay and Devontae Booker both said Wednesday that they understand the value of Judge’s conditioning, even if Booker hadn’t done anything like it before in Denver and Oakland.

“I really don’t have a comment on that,” Golladay said. “At the end of the day we gotta go out there and work. The conditioning, we’re gonna need it anyway. Those guys get tired in the fourth and I feel like we’re still running in the fourth quarter. So it helps.”

Booker, asked whether the conditioning yields positive or negative results, replied: “I don’t know honestly. I just come out here and do what I need to do. The conditioning stuff is only making us better as a team and getting us better for the game.

“We gotta be out there anyways for four quarters every game,” he said, “and I guess the conditioning and the stuff that we do on the field is only making us better.”

Booker said: “I’ve never done it before [any] other place I’ve been. Some people got a philosophy and way of doing things. And if we’re gonna go condition, we’re just gonna go out there and condition.”

Judge said it was “pre-planned” last week that this Wednesday’s workload would be lightened. But the Giants didn’t announce a change to the schedule until Tuesday.

He said he hadn’t heard complaints from any players on the team.

“No, not outside of you guys,” he said. “But in terms of our philosophy for this program and what we do: this is not an experimental program. This is a time-tested program that’s worked that I’ve been a part of at multiple levels. I’ve been a part of this with great success. And it’s been a program that’s kept players healthy.”

Tate granted that Judge “has a reason for why he does everything a certain way” and said he “enjoyed” Judge despite their “little run-in early on” in the 2020 season.

That was a reference to Tate being suspended for Week 9 and left off the team’s trip to Washington entirely, his punishment for showing up Daniel Jones and the coaching staff by demanding the ball during the previous week’s Monday night loss to Tampa. Tate’s wife also had blasted the Giants on Instagram.

Judge certainly wouldn’t cater to criticism from an outsider about his program, but recent changes to the Giants’ practice schedule certainly make it seem as if Judge is responding to some sort of feedback on what his players need or prefer.

This is all a byproduct of constant losing, though. If the Giants were winning, it would reinforce Judge’s methods. Their 0-3 start doesn’t help anyone.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants, Joe Judge not taking Falcons lightly

The New York Giants opened Week 3 as 3.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Falcons, which will be one of the few times they are considered favorites this season. However, the Giants themselves are 0-2 and in no position to take any other team lightly. And they certainly aren’t. Despite perceptions,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sterling Shepard
Big Blue View

Joe Judge on 4th downs, practice philosophy, playing in New Orleans, more

New York Giants coach Joe Judge touched on a variety of topics in his media availabiity on Wednesday. Here are some of the takeaways. With the New Orleans Saints playing at the Superdome for the first time this season after Hurricane Ida forced them to move their first “home” game to Jacksonville, Judge knows what the Giants are walking into on Sunday.
NFL
NFL

Giants HC Joe Judge to critics: 'I'm not afraid to go for it on fourth down'

An 0-3 start in arguably the harshest media market in the country has Joe Judge playing defense entering Week 4. The Giants' disappointing trio of performances has been riddled with regrettable outcomes. Most notably, Judge has been reluctant to take a risk on fourth down on at least a few occasions, including one that drove analytic-minded onlookers crazy.
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Clarifies Stance Regarding Kenny Golladay's Outburst

Last year, New York Giants receiver Golden Tate expressed frustration in an outburst captured on Monday Night Football in a losing effort against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Tate approached the camera to make his case. Tate ended up paying the price as Judge not only demoted him to scout...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Nfl Network
New York Post

Giants’ Joe Judge: Kenny Golladay-Jason Garrett dustup not a fight

Whatever you do, do not classify what went down between receiver Kenny Golladay and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on the sideline last Thursday night at Washington as a fight. Golladay was seen yelling in the direction of Garrett and Daniel Jones in the third quarter of the 30-29 loss. Golladay...
NFL
The Big Lead

Golden Tate Defended the 'Fail Mary' on 'Good Morning Football'

Golden Tate has been the fourth person in the studio for Good Morning Football this week and he has been a delight. While the GMFB crew has mostly been nice to the new guy, today they put him on the spot and forced him to watch and defend the infamous "Fail Mary" call as Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager repeatedly pointed out that it sure looked like an interception..
NFL
New York Post

Bill Gates? Golden Tate? Giants’ Joe Judge under attack from all angles

Joe Judge, trending on Twitter Wednesday afternoon with Bill Gates?. Yup, this Giants season has reached a strange nexus. Judge and the Giants are 0-3, and the 39-year-old coach, in his second season, was more defensive about his methods on this day than any other in his relatively short time on the job.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Giants HC Joe Judge has an unpopular opinion on analytics

We talk about offensive inconsistency and poor two-minute defense when discussing the Giants‘ Week 3 loss to Atlanta. But one of the more head-scratching moments from that game was Joe Judge‘s decision to punt the ball away on a 4th-and-3 from the Falcons’ 39-yard line. It happened late in the third quarter when the Giants were down 7-6 — they eventually lost 17-14 following a game-winning kick.
NFL
Big Blue View

NFL Week 3 winners and losers: Giants’ coach Joe Judge heads ‘losers’ list

Away teams dominated the early slate of games in week three of the NFL season. Atlanta (ehhh), New Orleans, Arizona, Baltimore, Cincinnati, and the Los Angeles Chargers earned road victories. The Falcons, Saints, and Chargers were all road dogs. There were some whacky endings in Week 3, and special teams earned the term “special.” Who would have thought the Chiefs would have a losing record through three games? Let’s see this week’s winners and losers.
NFL
FanSided

Golden Tate blasts NY Giants’ Jason Garrett: ‘great storyteller … stories don’t score points’

Former NY Giants wide receiver Golden Tate takes aim at the NY Giants coaching staff, and Jason Garrett for the team’s disastrous 0-3 start to the 2021 season. If the season ended today, the NY Giants would be picking No. 5 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, which seems like a far more likely outcome than this team turning it around and making a run at the postseason after yet another 0-3 start.
NFL
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy