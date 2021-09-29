Suspicious Package Investigation Underway In Rancho Cordova

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Police are trying to identify two thieves seen on camera stealing from a garage at a Rocklin apartment complex. On September 21, two people who appear to be adults allegedly stole items from a garage at The James Apartments, Rocklin Police told CBS13. Among the numerous items stolen were an irreplaceable trunk and collectibles. The (credit: Rocklin PD) two were captured on surveillance video placing the items in their trunk. Officers issued a photo of the two in hopes that they’ll be recognized and brought to justice. Just how much of a problem are these types of crimes in Rocklin? Police say there has been an increase in detached-garage burglaries in the area, especially from those at apartment complexes. Thieves have been getting inside the garages by breaking the door lock, then opening the door by using its emergency release cord. If you have any information about the suspects or their vehicle, you’re asked to contact the Rocklin Police Department non-emergency dispatch phone number at (916) 625-5400, ask for investigations and reference case 21-265-2.

ROCKLIN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO