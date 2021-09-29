Suspicious Package Investigation Underway In Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious package that was found in Rancho Cordova.
Metro Fire says the package was found on Quality Drive late Wednesday morning.
Hazmat crews initially responded to isolate the package, but law enforcement officers are also now at the scene.
No other details about the package, including why it has been deemed suspicious, have been released at this point.
Updates to follow.
