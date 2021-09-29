CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speakers, Anime and Haunted Trails

By Mark Allen
Cover picture for the articleDon’t miss political cartoonist Kevin Kallaugher on Oct. 8 at the Tulsa PAC as he discusses his work and art. Others should venture to the Cox Business Convention Center for Tokyo in Tulsa: Worlds Collide on Oct. 15-17, covering all things pop culture with an emphasis on Japanese animation. The Tulsa State Fair runs through Oct. 10, replete with rides, delicious grub and live music. Everyone’s favorite festival, Linde Oktoberfest, returns Oct. 21-24 at River West Festival Park; don’t miss the dog races, authentic eats and stein competitions. If you prefer a more zen outing, Tulsa Botanic offers Autumn in the Garden through Oct. 31, where one can explore the changing flora around the garden.

