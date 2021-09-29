CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Capito, Manchin Reintroduce Bipartisan Bill to Help Law Enforcement Investigate Fentanyl, Protect Officers

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cizIL_0cBzXQjg00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), and a bipartisan, bicameral group of senators and U.S. House members reintroduced legislation to provide state and local law enforcement with high-tech devices to detect and identify dangerous drugs like fentanyl.

The Providing Officers with Electronic Resources (POWER) Act would establish a new grant program through the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to help state and local law enforcement organizations secure these high-tech, portable screening devices.

“Right now, our family members, friends, and neighbors across West Virginia are dying at record rates from drug overdoses, most of which are caused by fentanyl and other synthetic opioids,” Senator Capito said.“Our law enforcement officers play a vital role in keeping these deadly substances out of our communities, and they need modern technology and support to help them do their jobs. The POWER Act builds upon my previous work to provide law enforcement with high-tech, portable screening devices and bring innovative solutions to tackle the drug crisis head on. This bipartisan bill can truly help save lives in our state and across the country.

“In 2020, 93,331 Americans and 1,377 West Virginians died from drug related overdoses,” Senator Manchin said. “Nearly 3/4 of those deaths were related to opioids or synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl or fentanyl-related substances. Our law enforcement officers are on the frontlines of this crisis, and it is vital that they have the best technology to keep illicit drugs out of our communities. I am proud to reintroduce this bipartisan bill and urge my colleagues to join us in supporting our law enforcement as they combat this deadly epidemic.”

The POWER Act gives law enforcement officers access to the same high-tech screening devices Senator Capito secured for Customs and Border Protection agents in the INTERDICT Act, which former President Trump signed into law in 2018.

These devices are already used by federal law enforcement to identify dangerous drugs at U.S. ports of entry. The devices use laser technology to analyze potentially harmful substances – even through some packaging – and identify those substances based on a library of thousands of compounds that are categorized within the device.

The devices would also help address the backlog of drugs awaiting laboratory identification, which will allow law enforcement to more effectively conduct drug investigations and prosecutions and crack down on drug trafficking. Without these devices, suspected drugs have to be sent to labs for testing – which can take months in some cases, delaying the justice system. Because the devices can quickly and effectively alert officers to dangerous substances in the field, they also help ensure officers can test and handle substances like fentanyl safely. The use of all devices would still be subject to 4th amendment restrictions on unlawful searches and seizures, as well as other relevant privacy laws.

Instant results also allow officers to quickly alert local health departments and others when fentanyl is found in a community so they can notify known users and help prevent accidental overdoses.

The POWER Act is supported by the National Sheriffs’ Association, Fraternal Order of Police, Major Cities Chiefs Association, Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, National Association of Police Organizations, National HIDTA Directors Association, Sergeants Benevolent Association, International Union of Police Associations, National Narcotics Officers’ Associations’ Coalition, National Alliance of State Drug Enforcement Agencies, and National Tactical Officers Association.

Comments / 1

Related
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce $800,000 for Coalfield Development Corporation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $800,000 from the U. S. Department Health and Human Services (HHS) Community Economic Development Program. This funding will be used by the Coalfield Development Corporation in their efforts to construct rental cabins, a conference center, a wellness center, and make improvements to a vacant development site designed to provide a rustic Appalachian resort destination.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WBOY 12 News

Senators Capito, Manchin allocate $1.2 Million to rural development

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin have announced that $1,282,400 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development program will be going to various locations in West Virginia. The funds will be used in projects to “increase economic development and access to business capital.” “In order to spur economic […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
connect-bridgeport.com

Manchin, Capito Announce $2.9 Million for NCWV Airport

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, recently announced $2,998,996 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Essential Air Service (EAS) program for the North Central West Virginia Airport. In 2019, the North Central Airport formed a partnership with SkyWest Airlines, Inc. to provide Clarksburg and Bridgeport with 12 round trips per week to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). The Senators also announced a three-year extension of this service through October 31, 2024.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Manchin, Capito weigh in on debate on hard infrastructure, reconciliation

CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s two U.S. Senators spoke out Thursday on a busy day on Capitol Hill as the hard infrastructure bill’s future was in doubt, progressive and moderate Democrats fought over the cost of human infrastructure and a looming government shutdown was averted. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sandusky Register

Bill would protect law enforcement

SANDUSKY — A bipartisan bill was reintroduced with the goal of helping protect law enforcement from fentanyl. U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, introduced Senate Bill 2853 Monday, and it was referred to a committee. Known as the POWER Act — Providing Officers With Electronic Resources — it would establish a...
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Shelley Moore Capito
WTOV 9

Manchin, Capito announce large award to Youth Services System

Youth Services System will receive $250,000 through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Family and Youth Services Bureau. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the funds Tuesday, which also include a $250,000 award to The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia.
CONGRESS & COURTS
lootpress.com

Manchin, Capito announce $4.9 million for water infrastructure projects in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $4,969,520 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for five water infrastructure projects across West Virginia. “I’ve always said every West Virginian deserves clean air to drink and fresh...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce EDA Grant for Paden City Economic Development

PADEN CITY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $79,200 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) to support Paden City as they implement property improvements and transform a vacant industrial space into a manufacturing or related business space.
PADEN CITY, WV
WTRF

Capito, Manchin Announce Funding for Beech Bottom Flood Control Project

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), also a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,086,166 for a flood control project in the Village of Beech Bottom. This funding will be used to upgrade the current storm sewer system to mitigate future flooding events.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illicit Drugs#Law Enforcement Officers#Opioids#U S House#Doj#Americans#Customs
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Manchin, Kaine and Warner reintroduce federal black lung measure

WASHINGTON — Three Democrats representing the region in Washington have reintroduced a federal measure that seeks to protect the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund from insolvency. In a joint statement Thursday, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., and U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., said they have...
BLUEFIELD, WV
Shore News Network

Here’s How Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema Fare In Their Own States

Both Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have seen their approval ratings slide in their home states in recent months, a new poll shows. While Manchin’s approval has fallen from 42% in late March to 41% now, Sinema’s has fallen from 48% to 42% over the same time frame, according to a Morning Consult survey released Monday. The two are the only Democratic senators who have vocally objected to numerous provisions in President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending package, leading to a months-long standoff with those in their party’s left wing over its size, scope, and prioritization relative to the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Axne: Democrat negotiations over major bills in ‘less turmoil’ than it seems

After a tumultuous week in D.C., Rep. Cindy Axne had a message for constituents in Norwalk: “Sometimes the sausage-making isn’t the prettiest and it isn’t the easiest.” House Democrats in D.C. are neck-deep in negotiations over two major bills: an infrastructure package with that had some bipartisan support in the Senate, and a $3.5 trillion […] The post Axne: Democrat negotiations over major bills in ‘less turmoil’ than it seems appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

Trump endorsement falls flat in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Former President Donald Trump took his score-settling tour to Massachusetts this week in the hope of sticking it to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. He might have done Baker a wicked huge favor. The two-term governor is weighing another run, meaning a Republican could defy national trends to lead...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy