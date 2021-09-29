CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCallie drops 'Heart of the City' music video ahead of Baylor Game of the Week showdown

By Paul Shahen
Wrcbtv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor quite a few years now, McCallie School has dropped a music video days before their showdown against rival Baylor. This year it's titled "Heart of the City" and features vocals from Daniel Alcala '22, Aaron Crowder '22 and TJ Usher '23. Camera & lighting assistants: Barrett McBrayer '23, Josh Chin '22, Ethan Met '23 & Anderson Baker '22. McCallie School Director of Video Brandan Roberts leads the project.

www.wrcbtv.com

