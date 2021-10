WWE Undefeated has added a host of larger-than-life superstars and legends to the roster, and now we have an extended look at the latest to join the lineup. This time it's one of the most legendary stars in all of professional wrestling, and it's none other than the Hulkamaniac himself, Hulk Hogan. The WWE icon is joining a loaded roster, and we've got your exclusive look at the legend in action thanks to a new trailer. As you can see in the trailer above, Hogan's first opponent is frequent friend and sometimes foe Macho Man Randy Savage, and Hogan hits him with a flurry of punches.

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO