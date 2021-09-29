Hurricane Ida Devastation Lingers In Louisiana 1 Month Later

Resilience has come to define Louisiana. In 2014, almost ten years after 80% of New Orleans was flooded by Hurricane Katrina, the rebuilt city used funds from The Rockefeller Foundation to hire its first “chief resilience officer.” A 2019 effort to incubate ideas to combat coastal erosion was dubbed the Resilience Lab. Last year, to celebrate the anniversary of Louisiana's statehood, Governor John Bel Edwards tweeted, “the resilient spirit of Louisiana continues to live on inside each one of us.”

