Louisiana State

Hurricane Ida Devastation Lingers In Louisiana 1 Month Later

By STACEY PLAISANCE
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRONTON, La. (AP) — The land on which Audrey Trufant Salvant’s home sits in the small Louisiana town of Ironton has become an island in a sea of mud and snake-infested marsh grass. Nearby houses are disconnected from their foundations, a refrigerator is lodged sideways in a tree, and dozens of caskets and tombs from two nearby cemeteries are strewn across lawns for blocks. The entire town is without power and running water.

Hurricane Ida, 1 Month Later

A month after hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, in one of the hardest-hit areas, people are still gutting their homes, replacing roofs and sharing their experiences. St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre says his deputies are still protecting the parish even though some of those men and women are also dealing with damage.
Why 'resilience' became a 4-letter word in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida

Resilience has come to define Louisiana. In 2014, almost ten years after 80% of New Orleans was flooded by Hurricane Katrina, the rebuilt city used funds from The Rockefeller Foundation to hire its first “chief resilience officer.” A 2019 effort to incubate ideas to combat coastal erosion was dubbed the Resilience Lab. Last year, to celebrate the anniversary of Louisiana's statehood, Governor John Bel Edwards tweeted, “the resilient spirit of Louisiana continues to live on inside each one of us.”
