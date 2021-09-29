CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston police officers to wear pink badges in October

By Sami Squires
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pittston police officers will be sporting brand new badges next month, but they are going to look a little different than usual.

Members of the Pittston Police Department purchased the pink badges to support Paint Pittston Pink and to honor victims and survivors of breast cancer during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, the participating officers will wear the badges starting on Saturday.

