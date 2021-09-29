CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Granite City, IL

Warren R. Pope

advantagenews.com
 7 days ago

Warren R. Pope, 77, of Collinsville, and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at University Nursing and Rehab in Edwardsville. He was born October 18, 1943 in Rich Hill, Missouri, a son of the late Harry Ray and Mildred (Allee) Pope. He married Ruth G. (West) Pope on June 27, 1964 in Bonnie, Illinois and she survives. He retired in 2000 from Granite City Steel after 30 years of dedicated service as a steelworker. Warren was a faithful member of Fresh Start Community Church of God in Lebanon. He was a supporter of N.I.C.E. and enjoyed his hobbies of model railroading, watching car racing, attending many Southern gospel concerts and riding his motorcycle. After retirement, he and his wife enjoyed wintering in Florida. He was always willing to help anyone with a project or volunteer with a project. He cherished his family, was always there to help his children and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of over 57 years, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Debbie Pope of St. Libory; a daughter, Kimberly Pope of Collinsville; six grandchildren and spouse, Victoria and Logan Corporon, Gracey Gerlitz, Neal Pope, Cody Gerlitz, Jack Easley and Chance Easley; a sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Vernon Hilliard of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Stephen and Diana West of Oro Valley, Arizona; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Erma and John Johnson of Joplin, Missouri and Dorothy Heiney of Moro; many special nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Pope; two sisters, infant Eva and Neta Pope and a brother-in-law, Harold Heiney. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Pastor David Runyan officiating. Burial will follow at Buck Road Cemetery in Maryville. The family wishes to thank the staff of Family Hospice of Belleville, Cedarhurst of Edwardsville and University Nursing and Rehab for the love and care shown to Warren. Memorials may be made to the Children of Promise through Fresh Start Community Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.

