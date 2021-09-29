41 Fake Vaccine Cards Seized At O’Hare Airport Were Hidden In Packages Labeled As Greeting Cards
CHICAGO — More fake coronavirus vaccination cards have been seized at O’Hare Airport. Two packages labeled as containing greeting cards actually contained a total of 41 fake vaccination cards, according to a Customs and Border Patrol news release. Officials could tell the cards were fake “due to their low-quality appearance and other discrepancies,” according to the agency.blockclubchicago.org
