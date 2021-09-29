CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
41 Fake Vaccine Cards Seized At O’Hare Airport Were Hidden In Packages Labeled As Greeting Cards

By Kelly Bauer
blockclubchicago.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — More fake coronavirus vaccination cards have been seized at O’Hare Airport. Two packages labeled as containing greeting cards actually contained a total of 41 fake vaccination cards, according to a Customs and Border Patrol news release. Officials could tell the cards were fake “due to their low-quality appearance and other discrepancies,” according to the agency.

New Drug That Could Prevent COVID-19 Deaths Is ‘Huge Advance’ In Battle Against Virus

CHICAGO — A pill could halve a sick person’s chances of being hospitalized for or dying from COVID-19, officials announced Friday. Merck & Co., who developed the pill — called molnupiravir — said they plan to apply for emergency use authorization for the pill with the FDA and to push for use of the pill around the world, according to a Reuters report.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

All CPS Schools Will Have COVID-19 Testing By Friday, New CEO Says

CHICAGO — All public schools in Chicago will have coronavirus testing by Friday, officials vowed at a Thursday news conference. The announcement comes as Chicago Public Schools has faced intense criticism for not providing testing at all schools during the return of in-person learning — despite promising to do so. And officials noted that while voluntary testing will be available at all schools, not everyone will actually get tested.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Johnson & Johnson Will Ask For Government’s OK To Give COVID-19 Booster Shots, Report Says

CHICAGO — Johnson & Johnson will push for the federal government to OK booster shots of its coronavirus vaccine, according to a new report. The company will ask regulators this week to authorize the booster shot, according to a New York Times report. The move comes just weeks after officials authorized booster shots for people who got the Pfizer vaccine.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

What Could Halloween, Thanksgiving And Other Holidays Look Like This Pandemic Year? Answers Coming Soon, Officials Say

CHICAGO — Halloween, Thanksgiving and other beloved holidays could look very different this year than they did during the height of the pandemic in 2020. Last year, coronavirus cases skyrocketed in October and stayed high for months. Officials urged people not to gather for the holidays — and that meant many went without seeing family members and friends during traditional times of coming together.
CHICAGO, IL
