It's a rematch of the UEFA Europa League final when Manchester United host Villarreal on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Paramount+. It's Matchday 2 in Group F, and wouldn't you know it, a group consisting of Atalanta, Villarreal, United and Young Boys only sees one team with three points after Matchday 1. That's Young Boys after their shock win over United in Switzerland as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team looks to avoid digging themselves a potentially dangerous hole. On the other side, Villarreal have one point after drawing Atalanta at home and a loss here could put them on track for third place and Europa League, a path that's all too familiar to manager Unai Emery.

